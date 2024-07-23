《TAIPEI TIMES》 President Lai awards EU diplomat top honor

Outgoing European Economic and Trade Office Head Filip Grzegorzewski, left, toasts with President Willaim Lai after receiving the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon in the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA Warning: Excessive consumption of alcohol can damage your health

2024/07/23 03:00

END OF TENURE: Grzegorzewski thanked the nation for helping Ukraine and said he was glad Taiwan became part of the EU’s Indo-Pacific strategy while he was EETO head

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The EU’s top diplomat in Taiwan, Filip Grzegorzewski, yesterday praised the nation as “a land of good fortune” and expressed his best wishes after being awarded a presidential honor for his contributions to promoting relations between the two sides during his five-year tenure.

Speaking in fluent Mandarin after being presented the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon by President William Lai （賴清德） at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Grzegorzewski, the longest-serving head of the European Economic and Trade Office （EETO）, said he was honored to be given the presidential medal.

“I take it as a token of appreciation for my team,” said Grzegorzewski, who is to leave Taiwan in a week.

He said he was happy to have seen Taiwan become part of the EU’s overall Indo-Pacific strategy during his tenure and thanked Taiwan for the humanitarian assistance it provided Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

The top memories from his five-year tenure included taking part in a 13-hour Ironman triathlon in Penghu County, summiting Taiwan’s highest peak, Jade Mountain （玉山）, swimming across Sun Moon Lake and biking around Taiwan’s coast, Grzegorzewski said.

He said the one main characteristic he sees in Taiwan is “Fu Chi” （福氣）, which can be loosely translated as good fortune.

“Taiwan’s good fortune could be a result of blessings from the sea goddess Matsu （媽祖） or its vibrant democracy,” he said.

Ending his address in Hoklo （commonly known as Taiwanese）, Grzegorzewski said he hoped good fortune would continue to bless Taiwan for a long time.

“I am glad to be friends with you, and I will be back for a visit,” he said.

Lai said Grzegorzewski was awarded the honor to highlight his “outstanding contribution to deepening Taiwan-EU relations.”

“In addition to speaking Mandarin fluently, he spared no effort in engaging with all sectors of our society,” including hosting the Taiwan European Film Festival, the Europe Festival, beach cleaning activities and symposiums, Lai said.

The EU Investment Forum, launched in 2020, has helped boost Taiwanese investment in Europe significantly, he said.

Grzegorzewski has also helped raise awareness of Taiwan and cross-strait politics, which has strengthened the bloc’s support of Taiwan, he said.

Lai said he hoped Taiwan and the EU would further enhance bilateral trade relations by establishing an “institutionalized mechanism such as a Taiwan-EU economic partnership agreement.”

Lutz Gullner, head of the European External Action Service’s Communication, Task Forces and Information Analysis division, is to replace Grzegorzewski.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

