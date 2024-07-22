《TAIPEI TIMES》 Gogoro to expand to Singapore in Q4

A person swaps the battery of an electric scooter at a Gogoro charging station in Taipei on Jan. 8. Photo: CNA

Taiwan-based e-scooter brand and battery developer Gogoro Inc is scheduled to launch its three electric scooter models and battery-swapping services in Singapore in the fourth quarter.

It plans to launch commercial operations in the city-state through an exclusive distribution partnership with Cycle & Carriage, a regional automotive group founded in Kuala Lumpur in 1899, Gogoro said in a statement on Thursday.

Gogoro said the announcement came after it received positive feedback from the sandbox project, a pilot program which started last year and is expected to be completed by September, and secured a permit from Singapore’s Land Transport Authority.

Starting from the fourth quarter, Cycle & Carriage is to launch Gogoro’s three Smartscooter models, Gogoro SuperSport, Gogoro Premium and Gogoro Viva Mix, it said.

Cycle & Carriage has also partnered with Shell Recharge to launch Gogoro’s battery-swapping GoStations at Shell service stations in Singapore, Gogoro said, adding that the first Shell-based GoStation is slated to be completed by next month, and more are expected at Shell stations across the city-state over the next two years.

The company and Cycle & Carriage has teamed up with food delivery platform Foodpanda to trial Gogoro’s Smartscooters and battery-swapping stations to gain insights about sustainable mobility solutions in Singapore.

Gogoro has received positive feedback on the performance of its Smartscooters, with riders giving scooters high satisfaction scores for speed, lack of heat, noise levels and minimal vibrations, it said.

“After working closely with Singapore’s Land Transport Authority to secure a permit to launch our battery-swapping station in Singapore, I am pleased to announce that Gogoro is now certified to operate in Singapore,” Gogoro founder and CEO Horace Luke （陸學森） said in the statement.

“This certification is a testament to how safe, smart, reliable and eco-friendly Gogoro battery-swapping is,” Luke added.

Although battery-swapping technology and two-wheel electric vehicles are in their early stage in Singapore, Cycle & Carriage said its partnership with Gogoro would accelerate growth.

Cycle & Carriage, a member of the Jardine Cycle & Carriage Group, distributes, retails and provides aftersale services for passenger cars, as well as commercial vehicles in Singapore, Malaysia and Myanmar, Gogoro said.

