為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES》Local government-led small hydro plant starts running

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen, center, poses for a photograph with participants of an inauguration ceremony of a new hydro plant in Taichung on Wednesday. Photo: Ou Su-mei, Taipei Times

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen, center, poses for a photograph with participants of an inauguration ceremony of a new hydro plant in Taichung on Wednesday. Photo: Ou Su-mei, Taipei Times

2024/07/19 03:00

GREEN POWER:With an installed capacity of 185kWh, the plant can sell about 1,000 renewable energy certificates a year, Taichung’s mayor said

Staff writer, with CNA

A small-scale hydrogen power plant in Taichung, the first of its kind in Taiwan initiated by a local government, began operating on Wednesday.

The Shishuike River Small Hydropower Plant has an installed capacity of 185 kilowatt-hours （kWh）, meaning it can sell about 1,000 renewable esnergy certificates a year, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen （盧秀燕） said during the opening ceremony for the plant.

Each certificate represents 1,000kWh of green power generated from renewable sources and can reduce carbon emissions by about 0.5 tonnes.

The green energy generated by the plant and the renewable energy certificates are to be sold to Delta Energy, a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Lu said.

The core services of Delta Energy include assisting businesses in procuring green energy and achieving zero carbon goals, the company said.

BOT MODEL

Lu said the project was launched based on the build, operate and transfer （BOT） public-private partnership model, under which the city signed a 20-year cooperation contract with partner companies investing in the building of the plant, which would be transferred to the city government after 20 years of operation.

She also touted the city government’s efforts to promote renewable energy, saying that all government offices and schools in Taichung are required to have solar panel installations on their rooftops.

More than 85 percent of schools in the city have installed solar panels, she added.

The city’s renewable power generation reaches 2.56 billion kilowatt-hours every year, which is equivalent to one-third of the power generated by the Taichung Thermal Power Plant, Lu said.

LEARNING EXPERIENCE

Minister of Environment Peng Chi-ming （彭啟明） said that the Taichung City Government’s experiences in combating climate change can be used as a reference by other local governments.

A transition to renewable energy is essential to mitigating climate change, Peng said, adding that while small-sized hydropower plants can generally produce only small amounts of power, they can generate great benefits cumulatively.

Peng added that he hoped the first local government-initiated small hydropower project would attract more to emulate it.

As for renewable energy certificates, Peng said that after companies purchase green electricity certificates, they can be used to offset carbon fees in the future, as Taiwan has yet to set a carbon fee rate.

To cope with future carbon tariffs, companies would work hard to achieve net zero, creating a promising market for green certificates, he said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

焦點今日熱門

2024巴黎奧運

挺選手拚好運

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播