《TAIPEI TIMES》Guatemala speaker delivers resolution supporting Taiwan

Guatemalan Congress President Nery Abilio Ramos y Ramo, right, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung hold a written resolution at a banquet at the ministry in Taipei on Monday evening. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2024/07/17 03:00

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Guatemalan Congress President Nery Abilio Ramos y Ramo on Monday evening delivered a written resolution to Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） expressing the Congress’ support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

The ministry held a banquet on Monday welcoming Ramos, who arrived the same day and is expected to stay in Taiwan until Friday.

Ramos, who is heading a cross-party delegation, is expected to visit the Legislative Yuan and other government agencies, as well as the Southern Taiwan Science Park （南部科學園區）.

Relations between Taiwan and Guatemala have a solid foundation, and both sides have worked together in the fields of public health, medicine, basic infrastructure and agricultural sciences, as well as in fostering talent, Lin said.

Taiwan looks forward to working with Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo’s administration and would work with Guatemala to foster collaboration between the two countries, Lin said.

Arevalo assumed office on Jan. 15.

Taiwan’s success regarding its economy gives it the experience it needs to help Guatemala become more prosperous, which would encourage further collaboration between the two countries, Lin said.

Ramos said that the two nations’ nine-decade friendship is built on the shared values of democracy, liberty and respect for human rights.

He thanked Taiwan for providing aid to many sectors over the past few years, saying that he looked forward to both countries deepening collaboration in the fields of medicine, technology and infrastructure.

Separately, President William Lai （賴清德） at the Presidential Office on Monday received Marshall Islands Nitijela （parliament） Speaker Brenson Wase and the delegation he was leading.

Lai thanked Wase for fostering closer ties between the two sides during his previous roles as Marshall Islands minister of finance, minister of transportation and communications, and minister of justice.

Commenting on a memorandum of understanding signed this month to enhance cooperation in the field of education and to expand diplomatic ties, Lai said both countries would continue to move forward and deepen collaboration in the fields of education, sports and personnel training.

The Marshall Islands passed two separate resolutions in April supporting Taiwan’s participation in world bodies, and Taiwan supported the nation hosting the Micronesian Games, Lai said.

Wase said that Taiwan’s participation in international bodies would help foster peace and stability worldwide.

Wase said he met students from the Marshall Islands studying in Taiwan.

They were full of praise for Taiwan, saying they felt welcome and have learned much, he said.

Wase also thanked the government for its scholarships, saying they have enabled many young people from the Marshall Islands to receive a precious opportunity, and that his daughter was among the beneficiaries.

There is great potential for further growth regarding relations between Taiwan and the Marshall Islands, he said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

