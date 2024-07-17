為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES》Export-led recovery drives number of furloughed workers to three-year low

People walk across a street in Taipei’s Neihu Technology Park on Nov. 22 last year. Photo: CNA

People walk across a street in Taipei’s Neihu Technology Park on Nov. 22 last year. Photo: CNA

2024/07/17 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

The number of workers in formal furlough programs has fallen to its lowest level in more than three years on the back of a recovery in the export-oriented manufacturing sector, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday.

Data compiled by the ministry showed that as of Monday, the number of workers placed on the government-subsidized unpaid leave programs fell to 3,861, down from 824 from 4,685 on June 30.

During the same period, the number of employers adopting furlough programs dropped to 228 from 272, the ministry said.

“The fall in the number of furloughed workers largely reflects growing global demand driving the local manufacturing sector,” Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Director Huang Wei-chen （黃維琛） said.

As of Monday, the number of furloughed workers in the manufacturing sector fell to 2,973, down by 913 from 3,886 on June 30, while 51 companies in the sector ended their furlough programs during the same period.

Two bicycle parts makers respectively put about 240 and 170 workers back on production lines in the 15-day period, while two electronis components suppliers stopped their unpaid leave plans for more than 100 workers each, Huang said.

In addition, several smaller firms in the chemical and light manufacturing industries also ended their furlough programs, he said.

“These manufacturers largely saw orders from their foreign clients grow at a time of a global economic recovery,” he added.

Although the number of furloughed workers in the retail and wholesale sectors fell to 273 as of Monday from 370 at the end of last month, the numbers for the hotel and food/beverage industry rose to 351 from 258 during the same period, ministry data showed.

Huang attributed the increase to the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit Hualien County on April 3, negatively impacting the county’s tourism industry.

“In Hualien alone, the number of furloughed workers rose by 173 in the first half of this month, with the number of employers with unpaid leave programs in place up by 19, including tour bus owners and hospitality firms,” he said.

“The good news is that one hotel in Hualien stopped its furlough program by putting more than 100 employees back to work, as its business was boosted by a return of tourists during the summer vacation period,” he added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

焦點今日熱門

2024巴黎奧運

挺選手拚好運

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播