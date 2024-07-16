為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES》 Hsieh Su-wei claims Wimbledon title

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, left, and Poland’s Jan Zielinski celebrate with their trophies after winning the mixed doubles final at Wimbledon in London on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, left, and Poland’s Jan Zielinski celebrate with their trophies after winning the mixed doubles final at Wimbledon in London on Sunday. Photo: AFP

2024/07/16 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei （謝淑薇） on Sunday won the ninth Grand Slam title of her career when she and Jan Zielinski of Poland defeated Mexican duo Santiago Gonzalez and Giuliana Olmos in the mixed doubles final at Wimbledon in London.

Hsieh and Zielinski won the mixed doubles title after beating Gonzalez and Olmos 6-4, 6-2. The victory gave Hsieh her second Grand Slam mixed doubles title after she and Zielinski won the Australian Open title earlier this year.

“It’s great to be back again in the Centre Court,” Hsieh said after the final. “Of course, thanks to Jan to bring us back to this amazing court again.”

“[Hsieh’s] experience helped us to get back on Centre Court after the second round, get through some tough matches,” Zielinski said. “I couldn’t be more proud of us, and how we fought and how we cooperated together.”

“Thank you so much for playing together,” Zielinski said to Hsieh. “Yeah, it’s a pretty good partnership we’re having so far.”

Hsieh has also won seven Grand Slam women’s doubles titles — four of them at Wimbledon （2013, 2019, 2021 and last year）, two at the French Open （2014 and last year） and one at the Australian Open （this year）.

The Taiwanese player’s 22-match winning streak in the women’s doubles at Wimbledon was snapped on Friday last week when she and Elise Mertens of Belgium were defeated 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 by Taylor Townsend of the US and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

Wimbledon was not played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hsieh sat out the 2022 event.

Seeded seventh in the mixed doubles, Hsieh and Zielinski’s run to the final was not easy.

They had to win a set by a tiebreaker in every one of their four matches leading up the final, and needed a 10-5 win in a super tiebreaker to defeat Townsend and Britain’s Jamie Murray in the quarter-finals.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

焦點今日熱門

2024巴黎奧運

挺選手拚好運

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播