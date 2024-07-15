《TAIPEI TIMES》 Thai 60-day visa waiver starts today for Taiwanese

Tourists pose for a selfie in front of Wat Rong Suea Ten temple in Chiang Rai, Thailand, in an undated photograph. Photo Courtesy of Tourism Authority of Thailand

2024/07/15 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Thai government on Friday announced that Taiwanese would be allowed to stay in the country for up to 60 days per entry, under the Southeast Asian country’s visa-free program starting from today.

Taiwan is among 93 countries included in the Thai visa-waiver program, which has been expanded from 57 countries, with the visa-exempt entry extended from 30 to 60 days.

After taking office last year, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has vowed to grant more visa waivers to foreign travelers as part of efforts to stimulate tourism.

The expanded visa-waiver program was on Friday signed by Thai Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, although the government had previously said the measures would take effect last month.

Thailand first announced a visa waiver for Taiwanese travelers on Nov. 10 last year, which it continued for six months.

In early May, the Thai government announced that it would extend that visa waiver for Taiwanese tourist for an additional six months from May 11 to Nov. 11 and that the maximum stay would be 30 days.

Before joining the visa waiver program, Taiwanese were required to pay NT$1,200 per person for a Thai visa.

Thailand is one of the most popular destinations for Taiwanese tourists.

In the first four months of this year, 210,283 Taiwanese visited the country, up 74.05 percent from a year earlier, data compiled by the Tourism Administration showed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it welcomed the Thai government’s inclusion of Taiwan in the expanded visa-free program, adding that the new measure means the visa-free status granted to Taiwanese would continue without the need for an extension.

Making foreign travel more convenient for Taiwanese is one of the most important tasks for the ministry, it said, adding that the inclusion of Taiwan in the Thailand’s expanded visa-free program demonstrates its long-term efforts to improve bilateral ties.

Thailand is part of the nation’s New Southbound Policy and has become a close partner in a wide range of areas such as trade, economics, investments, education and agriculture development, the ministry said.

With the new visa-free program, Taipei and Bangkok are expected to continue to boost bilateral exchanges, it said.

The New Southbound Policy, launched in 2016 by then-president Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文）, aims to enhance trade and exchanges between Taiwan and 18 countries in Southeast and South Asia, as well as Australia and New Zealand, to reduce Taiwan’s dependence on China.

Meanwhile, Indonesia is to launch a new visa-waiver program for tourists from 20 countries, including Taiwan, Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno said last week.

The policy could be implemented in October, he said.

