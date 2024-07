An X post by President William Lai regarding the attempted assassination of former US president Donald Trump is pictured yesterday. Screen grab from William Lai’s X account

2024/07/15 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday condemned the shooting of former US president Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, in the run-up to November’s election, and said he hoped for his quick recovery.

“My thoughts and prayers are with former US President Trump and I wish him a swift recovery. Political violence of any form is never acceptable in our democracies. I offer my sincere condolences to the victims affected by the attack,” Lai wrote on X.

Trump’s campaign said he was doing “fine” after the apparent assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday that authorities said left one attendee dead and two critically injured.

The shooter, identified early yesterday by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by the US Secret Service.

Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) said in a statement later in the day that Lai has asked Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) to relay Taiwan’s concern to American Institute in Taiwan Director Raymond Greene.

Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) called the shooting “unacceptable.”

“Shocked by the shooting. Political violence is unacceptable. I wish President Trump a speedy recovery from the injury as my thoughts also go out to the rally attendees affected. I stand with those working to fortify democracies free of threats and violence,” Hsiao wrote on X.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also addressed the incident.

“Our thoughts are with former US President Trump & all those affected by today’s events. Political violence has no place in democracy. Taiwan stands in solidarity with all those around the world working to uphold democratic values,” it wrote on X

In a news release, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) also condemned the shooting, adding that any form of violence is a major deterrent to democratic systems.

KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) relayed his concern to Trump through the KMT’s office in the US, wishing him a prompt recovery.

After the incident, Trump, 78, wrote on his Truth Social platform that he had been “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country,” he said.

Additional reporting by AP

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

