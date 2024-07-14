《TAIPEI TIMES》 French representative says cooperation to focus on AI

French Office in Taipei Director Franck Paris, back, third left, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung, back, third right, pose with performers at a Bastille Day event in Taipei on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2024/07/14 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

France is focusing on enhancing economic cooperation with Taiwan, particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence （AI） and energy, French Office in Taipei Director Franck Paris said on Friday evening.

Cooperation with Taiwan in AI and energy would be a “priority” as France seeks to strengthen bilateral economic ties, Paris said at a Bastille Day celebration event in Taipei.

The French office is actively working to facilitate exchanges between start-ups and universities from the two sides, Paris said, without going into detail.

“We stand alongside Taiwan to achieve [its] ambition to become the leading AI island,” he said, alluding to President William Lai’s （賴清德） policy pledge to support the development of the AI industry in Taiwan.

Friday’s celebration, heavily focused on the upcoming Paris Olympics, was attended by many government officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） and National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu （吳釗燮）.

In his remarks, Lin lauded the “strong parliamentary support for Taiwan” in France, adding that the number of members in the French Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group has increased from about 20 in July 2018 to 63.

The minister added that he looks forward to further collaborations between the two sides on semiconductors, renewable energy and AI under a scientific cooperation deal, referring to the Science and Technology Cooperation Convention signed between the two nations last November.

The French Office in Taipei represents France’s interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法