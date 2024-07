Representative to the US Alexander Yui, center, poses with US Congressional Taiwan Caucus cochairs Ami Bera, left, Andy Barr, second left, Gerald Connolly, second right, and Mario Diaz-Balart in January. Photo: screen grab from Mario Diaz-Balart’s X account

2024/07/14 03:00

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Members of the US House of Representatives’ Congressional Taiwan Caucus on Friday issued a bilateral statement condemning China’s 22 guidelines targeting Taiwanese as an act that severely threatens regional stability and peace.

Congressional Taiwan Caucus cochairs Ami Bera, Gerald Connolly, Andy Barr and Mario Diaz-Balart said in a statement that “this escalatory move by Beijing represents a significant threat to peace and stability in the region.”

The guidelines would “have a severe chilling effect on exchanges with China” and represent “a destabilizing policy approach to cross-strait relations,” they said.

“The Congressional Taiwan Caucus will continue to stand with our key democratic partner, Taiwan, as it faces an increasingly belligerent and dangerous” People’s Republic of China, the statement said.

Late last month, China issued the 22-point set of “guidelines” to penalize “die-hard” Taiwanese independence separatists, including with the death penalty.

US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink had said during a congressional testimony session on June 27 that Beijing was pushing for extraterritorial jurisdiction in a “worrisome way” that would create a chilling effect on cross-strait dialogue and interaction.

That same day, the Mainland Affairs Council issued a travel advisory that upgraded the warning for travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau to orange from yellow, and urged Taiwanese to refrain from traveling there unless absolutely necessary.

Separately, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office on Friday said that four types of actions could be considered separatist crimes.

First, starting or establishing a pro-Taiwanese independence organization to plan and engage in plans to “split” the country and damage ‘national unity,” it said.

Second, drafting or amending legislation to clarify or annul regulations or referendum voting methods regarding the “Taiwan area” to undermine the legality of Taiwan being part of China.

Third, campaigning for Taiwan to join international bodies limited to the participation of sovereign states, or making contact with other countries, diplomatically or militarily, to create the semblance of “two Chinas,” “one China, one Taiwan” or an “independent Taiwan.”

Last, a person using their position to alter the “fact” that “Taiwan is a part of China” through cultural or historical education, or through news and media, or acts of oppressing parties, groups and individuals supporting the peaceful development and unification of China and Taiwan, the office said.

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

