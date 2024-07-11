《TAIPEI TIMES》Ministry plans short-term TPass, tourist versions

Two TPass cards are held near an MRT ticket gate in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Easycard Corp

2024/07/11 03:00

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The government is considering a TPass version that is valid for short periods, and versions designed for international tourists and domestic businesspeople, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said yesterday.

The ministry unveiled the plan at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, at which it briefed lawmakers on the results of the monthly TPass program since it began in July last year.

The ministry said in a report to the committee that it is considering TPass plans that are valid for 14 or fewer days, adding that the Highway Bureau is seeking input on the proposal and has a trial period planned at the end of this year.

The ministry said that it is seeking additional funding from the Executive Yuan to continue the TPass program after 2026.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Li Meng-yen （李孟諺） said that the ministry is considering issuing five-day or seven-day TPass plans, which would be convenient for international visitors and domestic business travelers.

Having more diverse plans helps expand the user base, Li said.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh （許智傑） said that people with a TPass 2.0 plan should be allowed to use it to access tourist attractions.

Li said that he would ask the Highway Bureau and the Tourism Administration to study the idea.

The monthly pass program was launched in metropolitan areas across Taiwan to make commuting more convenient and boost public transportation use, the report said.

Local governments in each metropolitan area can roll out tailored TPass plans and determine the transportation systems they encompass, it said.

The TPass available in Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung and Taoyuan costs NT$1,200, allowing unlimited access for 30 days to the metro, light-rail, city bus, Taiwan Railway, highway bus, public bike and ferry systems, it said.

Nineteen administrative regions have rolled out TPasses, with 24 plans among them, the report said.

Penghu County is to launch its own TPass next month, it said.

Another TPass plan covering commutes between Taipei and Yilan County is to be launched in September, it added.

As of last month, 7.68 million plans had been sold, with 574 million uses, ministry data showed.

Regarding other matters, Li said that the government welcomes Chinese tourists after Chinese travel service operators scouted travel routes in Lienchiang County （Matsu）.

About 150 Chinese tourism officials and industry representatives are expected at the Summer Travel Expo in Taipei, which opens tomorrow, the largest tourism delegation from across the Taiwan Strait since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are looking forward to having Chinese visitors in Matsu,” Li said. “We hope this would start soon.”

Taiwan is more open to cross-strait tourism than China, he said.

About 1.7 million Taiwanese traveled to China last year, but only about 200,000 Chinese traveled to Taiwan, he said.

