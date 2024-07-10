《TAIPEI TIMES》Lai gives flag to Paris-bound athletes

President William Lai, front row, center, poses with Olympic athletes and sports officials at a flag handover ceremony at the National Sports Training Center in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times

2024/07/10 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA, KAOHSIUNG

President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday handed over the Olympic flag to the national team in a ceremony in Kaohsiung, where he also awarded them a NT$200,000 bonus, weeks ahead of the opening of the Summer Games in Paris.

Speaking at the National Sports Training Center, Lai congratulated the 60 athletes on qualifying for the Games, to be held from July 26 to Aug. 11, praising them for their tireless training and emphasizing the government’s commitment to supporting them as they seek to bring glory to the nation.

Taiwanese athletes are to compete in 16 categories, including shooting, archery, badminton, table tennis and boxing.

The support provided for the national team in Paris would be “more extensive” than before, including a canteen offering Taiwanese cuisine, a training facility in the French capital for the exclusive use of Taiwanese athletes and a medical station with hyperbaric oxygen therapy equipment, Lai said.

The president urged the athletes to “not hesitate” and “just bring home the medals,” adding that at the Tokyo Games in 2021, the national team won 12 medals, comprising two golds, four silvers and six bronzes.

He made the remarks after presenting the Olympic flag to Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee president Lin Hong-dow （林鴻道） at the ceremony marking the national team’s readiness to depart for France.

The president also awarded the NT$200,000 bonus to the team, which was received on their behalf by weightlifter Chen Wen-huei （陳玟卉）, who won a bronze medal in the women’s 64kg weight class at the Tokyo Olympics.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法