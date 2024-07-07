為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

《TAIPEI TIMES》 Cloud Gate Dance Theatre to stage ‘Waves’ free of charge this summer

Cloud Gate Dance Theatre performs Waves in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Cloud Gate Dance Theatre via CNA

2024/07/07 03:00

AI ART: The troupe is to present the performances in Taiwan after bringing the show to the International Festival of Contemporary Dance in Venice this month

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Cloud Gate Dance Theatre is to stage Waves （波）, a work created last year to explore and experiment with the use of artificial intelligence （AI） in choreography, in two outdoor shows this year free of charge, the dance troupe announced on Thursday.

The two outdoor performances are scheduled to be held this summer, one in the square between the National Theater and Concert Hall in Taipei on July 27, and the other at the Chiayi City Municipal Stadium on Aug. 3. Both are scheduled to begin at 7pm, the dance troupe said in a statement.

Waves was created to show what Cloud Gate artistic director Cheng Tsung-lung （鄭宗龍） described as “the invisible energy that runs through people” and connects them with others and where they are, the group’s statement said.

For this production, Cheng collaborated with Japanese new media artist Daito Manabe, who collected data from dancers’ movements and ran the data through AI software to generate images Cheng used in his choreography.

The images are also used to create the set that the dancers will interact with on stage, as well as the music and sound effects.

Cloud Gate has also planned a post-show party in Taipei, with Cheng’s long-time collaborator musician Lim Giong （林強）, who rearranged classic Taiwanese songs for the audiovisual event, the dance troupe said.

Lim’s music would be accompanied by images created with real-time computing by digital art group Dimension Plus.

Before the Taiwan performances, Cloud Gate is to bring Waves to Italy for the troupe’s debut at the International Festival of Contemporary Dance in Venice from July 18 to 19.

The troupe’s Web site showed that it has scheduled a two-stop tour of Sounding Light （定光） in Germany next month, and a month-long North American tour of 13 Tongues （十三聲） in seven cities in the US and Lunar Halo （毛月亮） in Montreal, Canada, starting in late October.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

