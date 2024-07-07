《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ministry plans 7 improved attack subs

The Hai Kun, the nation’s first domestically built submarine, is transferred to a dry dock in Kaohsiung on Feb. 27. Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times

2024/07/07 03:00

PROPOSAL: The submarines, the first of which would enter into production in 2026, would fire Harpoon missiles and feature better combat systems than the ‘Hai Kun’

By Lo Tien-pin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ministry of National Defense （MND） has proposed a NT$284 billion （US$8.75 billion） plan to build seven attack submarines using an improved design based on the completed Hai Kun （海鯤）, or “Narwhal,” prototype submarine, a source with knowledge of the matter said yesterday.

The plan — which has the support of high-ranking officials — falls under the ministry’s annual budget proposal that is to be submitted to the Executive Yuan, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The new submarines are designed to fire heavy torpedoes and Harpoon missiles, while the Hai Kun is only capable of firing heavy torpedoes, and they would feature better combat systems, the source said.

These improvements mean the seven submarines would be substantially more expensive to produce than the Hai Kun, the source added.

The new submarines would be built in batches of three, two and two from next year to 2039, with an 18-month gap planned between each to integrate new improvements into the next batch, the source said.

The first of the new submarines would enter into production in 2026 and the second the following year, assuming the Hai Kun’s acceptance trials go according to plan, they said.

The ministry’s budget proposal for next year, which also includes several major investments in weapons systems, would be formally submitted early next month for the Executive Yuan’s approval, the source said.

The government’s general budget is expected to be filed for the Legislative Yuan to review by late next month, they said.

A separate source said navy top brass have long favored the submarine variant of Harpoon missiles, as the weapon inflicted devastating damage on a target ship in 2014.

The Chien Lung-class submarines in service can carry 28 torpedoes or missiles each, while the planned submarines are believed to be able to carry at least that number, the source said, also speaking on condition of anonymity.

With the seven submarines and the Hai Kun, Taiwan would have the ability to fire a least 224 additional projectiles, they said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

