為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ministry plans 7 improved attack subs

The Hai Kun, the nation’s first domestically built submarine, is transferred to a dry dock in Kaohsiung on Feb. 27. Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times

The Hai Kun, the nation’s first domestically built submarine, is transferred to a dry dock in Kaohsiung on Feb. 27. Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times

2024/07/07 03:00

PROPOSAL: The submarines, the first of which would enter into production in 2026, would fire Harpoon missiles and feature better combat systems than the ‘Hai Kun’

By Lo Tien-pin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ministry of National Defense （MND） has proposed a NT$284 billion （US$8.75 billion） plan to build seven attack submarines using an improved design based on the completed Hai Kun （海鯤）, or “Narwhal,” prototype submarine, a source with knowledge of the matter said yesterday.

The plan — which has the support of high-ranking officials — falls under the ministry’s annual budget proposal that is to be submitted to the Executive Yuan, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The new submarines are designed to fire heavy torpedoes and Harpoon missiles, while the Hai Kun is only capable of firing heavy torpedoes, and they would feature better combat systems, the source said.

These improvements mean the seven submarines would be substantially more expensive to produce than the Hai Kun, the source added.

The new submarines would be built in batches of three, two and two from next year to 2039, with an 18-month gap planned between each to integrate new improvements into the next batch, the source said.

The first of the new submarines would enter into production in 2026 and the second the following year, assuming the Hai Kun’s acceptance trials go according to plan, they said.

The ministry’s budget proposal for next year, which also includes several major investments in weapons systems, would be formally submitted early next month for the Executive Yuan’s approval, the source said.

The government’s general budget is expected to be filed for the Legislative Yuan to review by late next month, they said.

A separate source said navy top brass have long favored the submarine variant of Harpoon missiles, as the weapon inflicted devastating damage on a target ship in 2014.

The Chien Lung-class submarines in service can carry 28 torpedoes or missiles each, while the planned submarines are believed to be able to carry at least that number, the source said, also speaking on condition of anonymity.

With the seven submarines and the Hai Kun, Taiwan would have the ability to fire a least 224 additional projectiles, they said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

焦點今日熱門

2024巴黎奧運

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播