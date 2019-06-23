《TAIPEI TIMES》 Agents consider lodging protest against EVA

2019-06-23 03:00

DISPUTE: A travel agents’ association called on EVA and its flight attendants to resume talks, saying that consumers and agents were the victims in the squabble

By Yang Mien-chieh / Staff reporter

The Travel Agent Association of Taiwan is considering whether to hold a protest tomorrow against EVA Airways （長榮航空） and its flight attendants who are on strike.

EVA flight attendants launched industrial action at 4pm on Thursday after negotiations with airline management broke down earlier in the day.

Association members plan to call a meeting tomorrow to discuss what the next step should be in response to the strike, association chairman Hsiao Po-jen （蕭博仁） said yesterday, adding that they do not rule out mobilizing more than 500 people for a demonstration in front of the airline’s headquarters in Taoyuan’s Nankan District （南崁） to protest the company and the striking flight attendants.

“We hope the airline and the flight attendants can resume talks soon,” Hsiao said.

“In this labor dispute, consumers and travel agencies are the biggest victims,” he said.

The association also called for legislation that would require workers’ unions to give advance notice before launching a strike.

Mass transportation affects the public at large and should not be used to hold consumers and travel agencies hostage, Chung Hsing Travel Service chairman Lee Chi-yueh （李奇嶽） said.

FLIGHTS CANCELED

The airline yesterday announced that it would cancel 113 flights today, affecting about 24,000 travelers.

To minimize the effect on travelers, the airline has announced that it would not accept new bookings before Friday and that at least 670 flights would be canceled from yesterday to Saturday.

Real-time EVA flight information is available at: www.evaair.com/en-global/emer/strikeinfo.html.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung speaks to reporters in Taipei yesterday, calling on the EVA Airways and its flight attendants to resume talks over an ongoing strike. Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times

