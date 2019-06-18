《TAIPEI TIMES》 Party caucuses urge HK to scrap bill, end violence

2019-06-18 03:00

By Lu Yi-hsuan, Hsieh Chun-lin and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer

A cross-caucus statement issued after a provisional session at the Legislative Yuan yesterday called on the Hong Kong government to scrap its controversial extradition bill and to refrain from using force against protesters.

Legislators also called on President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） administration to offer support to Hong Kong protesters on the basis of the Act Governing Relations with Hong Kong and Macau （香港澳門關係條例）.

Lawmakers spent the morning discussing the content of the statement, which was signed in the afternoon.

The statement, read aloud at 5pm, said the caucuses were united in their condemnation of the Hong Kong government for its excessive use of force against protesters who were expressing the will of the Hong Kong people.

“Freedom and democracy are universally valued rights that cannot not be infringed upon under the pretense of fighting crime,” it said.

The government should invoke Article 18 of the Act Governing Relations with Hong Kong and Macau to provide protesters with assistance on the basis of protecting them from an “urgent threat to their safety and freedoms,” the statement said.

The statement was signed by Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan （蘇嘉全）, Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） caucus whip Ker Chien-ming （柯建銘）, DPP deputy caucus whip Kuan Bi-ling （管碧玲）, DPP caucus secretary-general Cheng Yun-peng （鄭運鵬）, People First Party （PFP） acting caucus whip Lee Hung-chun （李鴻鈞）, PFP deputy caucus whip Chen Yi-chieh （陳怡潔）, New Power Party deputy caucus whip Kawlo Iyun Pacidal, Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） caucus whip William Tseng （曾銘宗） and KMT Legislator Arthur Chen （陳宜民）.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

A cross-caucus joint statement calling on the Hong Kong government to scrap its extradition bill and to refrain from using force against protesters signed by Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan and leaders of the four legislative caucuses is pictured at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times

