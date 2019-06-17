《TAIPEI TIMES》 Formosan bear in snare prompts regulations call

2019-06-17 03:00

PAW GONE: Wildlife conservation professor Hwang Mei-hsiu said 54 percent of the nation’s black bears are missing at least one paw, mainly because of snares

By Hua Meng-ching and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The government should regulate snare traps that pose a danger to Formosan black bears and other wildlife, bear expert Hwang Mei-hsiu （黃美秀） said yesterday, following a report that a bear was injured in Hualien.

An apparently ensnared black bear was seen in a two-second video uploaded to Facebook on Saturday by Taiwan Black Bear Conservation Association member Wang Hsiao-hu （王嘯虎）.

The association on Monday last week received a report that a bear was snared in the hills of Jhuosi Township （卓溪）.

Later that day, Huang, a veterinarian and Forestry Bureau officials released it, the association said on Facebook.

The bear had been immobilized for three to four days and showed signs of dehydration, while a wound from the snare was gangrenous and maggot-infested, it said.

The animal was missing its left forepaw, suggesting it had been snared previously, it said.

After tranquilizing the bear, the team sterilized and dressed the wound, and checked the animal for tags and trackers, the association said, adding that none were found and the animal was released.

Wang has for many years asked the government to establish a medical center for wildlife in the nation’s east, but has not received approval, he wrote on Facebook.

The association has established its own stockpile of medical supplies, cages and restraints at the Taiwan Black Bear Education Center in Yuli Township （玉里） to facilitate bear rescues.

Hwang, a professor of wildlife conservation at National Pingtung University of Science and Technology, said that metal cable snares could be bought and sold legally at retail stores and online if they are labeled “boar snares.”

However, snares are “equal-opportunity traps for wildlife” and changing the label makes no difference to the potential harm they can inflict on endangered animal populations, she said.

Fifty-four percent of the nation’s black bears are missing at least a paw, which is largely due to the prevalence of snares, she said, adding that the figure does not account for bears that were killed outright or died of infection.

The Animal Protection Act （動物保護法） forbids “the manufacture, sale, display, import or export of animal traps without prior approval from the central competent authority,” so the government should change the regulatory code to outlaw snares, Hwang said.

A Formosan black bear is stuck in a snare in Hualien County’s Jhuosi Township, in an image taken from a video uploaded to Facebook on Saturday by the Taiwan Black Bear Conservation Association. Screen grab from Wang Hsiao-hu’s Facebook page

