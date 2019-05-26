《TAIPEI TIMES》 Top grades for WHA, Chen says

2019-05-26 03:00

EXCELLENT WORK: No matter which party rules after next year’s election, the ministry would still try to get invited to the WHA, the health minister said

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s delegation made a good showing at this year’s World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, attending meetings and shoring up connections on the sidelines of the event, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung （陳時中） said yesterday.

Although not invited for a third year in a row due to political obstruction from China, Taiwan on May 17 sent a delegation led by Chen to the WHO’s decisionmaking body, which runs from Monday last week until tomorrow.

Returning to Taiwan yesterday morning, Chen and the delegation visited President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） at the Presidential Office.

The delegation, along with groups of Taiwanese medical professionals and overseas Taiwanese, have taken action, using various methods to show the world Taiwan’s commitment and determination to contribute to global health, Tsai said, adding that they should be highly recognized for their efforts.

Taiwan has always been an active and responsible member of the global community, especially in the field of healthcare, and is glad to share its advanced medical skills and experience, as well as cooperate with others to tackle global health challenges, she said.

“Taiwan will not retreat because it has been arbitrarily suppressed politically or unreasonably threatened,” Tsai said. “There should be no national borders in global health and disease prevention and Taiwan, who actively contributes to international healthcare, should not be excluded from the WHA.”

Chen said that with the help of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Overseas Community Affairs Council, the delegation’s trip went smoothly and improved Taiwan’s visibility to the world.

Later yesterday at the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Chen said that he was satisfied with the delegation’s performance, giving them a score of 90 points, compared with 80 points last year, because they took part in additional bilateral meetings, more substantial discussions occurred during the meetings and they exchanged experiences with many like-minded nations.

The delegation this year participated in 71 bilateral meetings — with 32 nations and 39 non-governmental organizations — with many people concerned about how excluding Taiwan from the WHA might affect regional disease prevention, because information immediacy is so important, Chen said.

No matter which party governs after next year’s presidential election, the ministry still try to get invited to the WHA, he said.

President Tsai Ing-wen, second left, and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung, left, look at photographs at the Ministry of Health and Welfare yesterday that show the Taiwanese delegation’s visit to the ongoing World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: CNA

