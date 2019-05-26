《TAIPEI TIMES》 Teams to present 67 new technologies at Computex

2019-05-26 03:00

MUST-SEE IDEAS: A sensor that can detect ovarian cancer cells is just one of the Taiwanese projects to be showcased at the technology expo next week

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Eighteen academic and industry alliances are to showcase 67 advanced technologies related to biotechnology, semiconductors and artificial intelligence at Computex Taipei next week, the Ministry of Science and Technology said yesterday, while highlighting must-see technologies for visitors.

The information and communications technology expo, which is organized by the Taipei Computer Association and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council （TAITRA）, is taking place in halls 1 and 2 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from Tuesday to Saturday.

Supported by the ministry’s Global Research and Industry Alliance program, the 18 alliances would exhibit their research results in Hall 2, the ministry said.

A team led by National Tsing Hua University has developed the world’s first candlelight OLED technology, which mitigates the health risks associated with long-term exposure to light, such as eye and skin diseases, it said, adding that the new lighting can be used in hospitals, factories, hotels and homes.

A highly sensitive electrochemical immunosensor developed by National Taiwan University of Science and Technology can detect ovarian cancer cells and malignant tumors, the ministry said.

The sensor also differentiates between the blood serum samples of patients with ovarian cancer and those with other gynecological diseases, making it a highly valuable tool for the early detection and treatment of ovarian cancer, it said.

An intelligent field server system developed by National Sun Yat-sen University gathers data about light, water quality, humidity and soil conductivity, enabling farmers to better monitor their crops, the ministry said.

TAITRA last month said that Computex would for the first time include a CEO keynote session before its opening.

Advanced Micro Devices （AMD） CEO Lisa Su （蘇姿丰） would be giving a speech on high-performance computing techniques at the Taipei International Convention Center on Monday, it said.

Intel senior vice president Gregory Bryant would be delivering a speech titled “Powering Every Person’s Greatest Contribution Together” at the center on Tuesday, TAITRA said.

People on Tuesday give the thumbs-up sign at a news conference held by the Taipei Computer Association to announce 35 products that have been given the Computex Taipei Best Choice Award. Photo: CNA

