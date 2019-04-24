《TAIPEI TIMES》 Agencies ‘illegally hiring’ for Chinese

2019-04-24 03:00

ADS FOR HIRE: Regulators are to look into whether hiring agencies broke the law by posting job ads for Chinese companies in China looking to recruit Taiwanese

By Chung Li-hua / Staff reporter

Employment agencies 104 Job Bank and 1111 Job Bank allegedly breached the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area （臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例） by posting advertisements for Chinese companies in China, the Mainland Affairs Council said yesterday.

Both firms have Web sites dedicated to postings in China, where viewers can find job openings for university professor, doctor, engineers and other positions.

As of yesterday, 1111’s “Work in China” Web site included more than 3,000 job openings.

While some of the openings belong to Taiwanese companies in China and are therefore legal, many belong to Chinese companies.

For example, Chinese company Ruijie, which claims to be a leading provider of information and communications technology solutions, has 20 job postings on the site.

At a cross-strait exchange event held in Fuzhou, China, in June last year, 1111 chief executive officer Chang Chuan-kai （張篆楷） signed an agreement with Fuzhou Airlines to create a recruitment service targeting Taiwanese.

At the event, Chang said that he hoped to “bring talented Taiwanese into China for a better future.”

In the same month, 1111 and seven other Taiwanese agencies opened branches in Fuzhou’s Cross Straits Human Resources Service Industrial Park, Chinese media reported.

The 104 Web site for jobs in China, registered using a US domain, posts teaching positions at private schools, including Sanming University, Putian University and Minnan Normal University.

Taiwanese companies in China are permitted to recruit Taiwanese through such agencies, but Chinese companies in China cannot, the council said.

In addition, Taiwanese agencies may not recruit Taiwanese to work for Chinese companies in China, it added.

The council said that it would instruct the regulatory authority to look into individual cases to understand whether they have contravened the act.

Taiwanese companies that post job ads for Chinese companies in China would be contravening Article 34 of the act and could face a fine of NT$100,000 to NT$500,000, it said.

If the regulatory authority determines the ads to be illegal, it would require them to be removed, it added.

Responses were not available from the job banks as of press time last night.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

%http://www.taipeitimes.com/

The logo of the Mainland Affairs Council is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共9萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_appstore

Android載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_googleplay

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/