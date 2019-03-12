《TAIPEI TIMES》 Bureau offers forecasts for urban sunset alignments

2019-03-12 03:00

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

People interested in viewing spectacles similar to New York City’s “Manhattanhenge” in Taiwan can check the Central Weather Bureau’s Web site or mobile app to see when and where such alignments will take place, the bureau said yesterday.

Twice a year, the sunset aligns with Manhattan’s east-west street grid, creating the illusion that the sun is setting between the buildings. A similar phenomenon, dubbed “Kaohsiunghenge,” also occurs twice a year in Kaohsiung.

The bureau said that a similar spectacle would occur in Chiayi City from tomorrow to Sunday and can be viewed from the west of Mingzu Road from 5pm to 5:40pm, if the skies are clear.

It said it has been gathering information from the public about the streets where the phenomenon has appeared in the past.

It took into account the location of the streets and calculated when such alignments would occur, the bureau said.

It said it would soon provide alignment forecasts for Taipei, Taoyuan, Nantou and Kaohsiung.

“We encourage people to provide photographs of the phenomenon as well as information about where it occurred. The information, after being vetted, would be incorporated into the bureau’s forecast. People can check the forecast before they make arrangements to travel to the location to observe and take pictures,” it said.

The bureau urged viewers to wear sunglasses to avoid damaging their eyes and watch out for traffic when viewing the phenomenon.

The Chiayi City Government is to hold an event on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming spring solstice, which would be a good opportunity to watch the spectacle, it said.

The sunset is pictured from Cingnian Road in Kaohsiung on Feb. 28. Photo: Chang Chung-i, Taipei Times

