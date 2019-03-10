《TAIPEI TIMES》 March calls for unity to support gender equality

2019-03-10 03:00

HUMAN RIGHTS: The march celebrates women, but also advocates that everyone can support women’s rights, its founder said, adding that gender inequality affects all

By Davina Tham / Staff reporter

The third annual Women’s March in Taipei yesterday afternoon called on people of all backgrounds to unite in support of women’s rights.

Women’s March Taiwan founder Crystal Liu （劉小妤） said that regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation, gender inequality is a universal issue that affects everyone.

“Of course we are celebrating women, but we are also celebrating that everyone can support women’s rights,” Liu said.

About 100 people, including representatives from the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei, which sponsored the event, participated in the march to mark International Women’s Day.

Participants held signs and shouted: “Women’s rights are human rights,” echoing calls in the global feminist movement.

Before the march began, organizers held a brief ceremony to remember victims of gender-based violence at Huashan 1914 Creative Park, close to where a 30-year-old woman surnamed Kao （高） was murdered and dismembered, allegedly by her archery instructor, in June last year after rejecting his sexual advances.

The march was “for a future in which women do not have to fear anything,” organizer Maja Ho （候梅婷） said at the ceremony.

Taipei Women’s Rescue Foundation chief executive officer Fan Ching （范情）, whose organization was among the participants, said that eliminating gender stereotypes and discrimination is part of the foundation’s commitment to preventing sexual and domestic violence.

“We are happy to participate, most importantly because the Women’s March is not just an international movement, but where we see young people coming forward and taking the initiative on their own,” Fan said.

The march started at 1:30pm and proceeded through Liberty Square to Hsin-Yi Family Square Theater, where singers Lara Veronin （梁心頤）, Esther Veronin （梁妍熙）, Maxine Chi （祈錦鈅） and Midi Yang （楊士弘） were among the performers.

Taipei District Court Family Division judge Li Liling （李莉苓）, artist and photographer Pong Yi-ping （彭怡平） and Awakening Foundation head of public relations Chou Yu-hsuan （周于萱） also took the stage to speak about their experiences of gender inequality.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

%http://www.taipeitimes.com/

Singer-songwriter Lara Veronin, center in pink, raises her fists, while her sister, director, singer and actor Esther Veronin, holds a placard reading “No more patriarchy” during the Women’s March in Taipei’s Liberty Square yesterday. Photo: Hu Shun-hsiang, Taipei Times

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/