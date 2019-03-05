《TAIPEI TIMES》 Cold front to bring rain, lower temperatures: CWB

2019-03-05 03:00

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The arrival of a cold front and clouds from southern China would bring rain nationwide from tomorrow to Sunday, the Central Weather Bureau （CWB） said yesterday.

Data from the bureau showed that temperatures in northern Taiwan today are to be from 24°C to 25°C as the northeast monsoon weakens, with isolated showers in northeastern and mountainous areas.

Cloudy or sunny skies are forecast for the rest of the nation, it said.

From tomorrow, the weather would become unstable with the arrival of the cold front, the bureau said, adding that the chance of heavy rain would be high in the northeast.

Temperatures in northern Taiwan would begin to slide tomorrow afternoon, it said.

The influence of the cold air mass would be more obvious on Thursday and Friday, with lows in northern areas falling to 12°C to 13°C, the bureau forecast.

Lows in central Taiwan would dip to 13°C to 14°C, while lows in southern and eastern areas would be about 16°C, the bureau said.

Although the cold air mass is to weaken on Saturday and Sunday, temperatures across the nation would not rise much due to cloudy skies and the rain, it said.

Fog could be a factor on the west coast as well as Kinmen and Matsu （Lienchiang County） today and tomorrow, the bureau said.

Former CWB weather forecast center director Daniel Wu （吳德榮） said that humidity would be high from tomorrow through Sunday, which would expand the area affected by rain and intensify rainfall in some regions.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

%http://www.taipeitimes.com/

People walk along a footpath in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

