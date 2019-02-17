《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese weaponry touted at IDEX

2019-02-17 03:00

PRIMARY OBJECTIVES: The institute is to display its latest weapons systems and introduce domestic firms to the international community to expand its markets

By Lo Tien-pin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Representatives of the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology are to attend the International Defense Exhibition & Conference （IDEX）, which opens in Abu Dhabi today, with the hope of expanding into the Middle Eastern and eastern European defense markets.

The institute, which is affiliated with the Ministry of National Defense, said that it would present the results of its most recent research: the Land-Based Air Defense Missile System that is paired with a command-and-control system, which it also researched and built.

The system is rumored to be equipped with a quad launcher for the land-based variant of the Tien Chien II missile, continuous-wave radar and a 40mm anti-aircraft gun.

The institute said that it briefed the ministry on the air defense system at the 2017 Taipei Aerospace and Defense Technology Exhibition and has lobbied for it to place orders.

The institute is to exhibit a total of 25 systems and subsystems based on an analysis of the items that were the most sought-after or attracted the greatest number of interested parties at IDEX 2017, it said.

The Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missile and the Hsiung Feng III supersonic long-range missile would also be part of the exhibition, although they would not be the center of focus, it said.

The institute said that it hopes to ride a wave of interest and offers of cooperation from the previous show, as well as realize its goals of breaking into the international defense market.

To further bolster the development of the nation’s defense industry and give it more international exposure, the institute is to be accompanied at this year’s event by several companies, including Lung Teh Shipbuilding Co （龍德造船）, CSBC Corp Taiwan （台船）, Cheng Mao Enterprise Co （澄茂企業） and Taiwei Precision Technology Co （台偉精密科技）.

In addition to promoting products made by the nation’s defense industry, the institute said that it has included environmentally friendly technology as part of its display this year: a rotary kiln incinerator.

The device was designed to dispose of small-caliber ammunition, particularly ordnance expended during battle, it said.

The two-chambered rotary kiln can process up to 20,000 small-caliber rounds per day using a method that protects the operator from dangerous components, the institute said, adding that the defense industry needs to focus on being environmentally friendly.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

%http://www.taipeitimes.com/

Military equipment developed by the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Lo Tien-Pin, Taipei Times

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/