    臺北市

    《TAIPEI TIMES》INTERVIEW: Recognizing Taiwan ‘the right thing to do,’ Pompeo says

    Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo gestures in an interview with the Taipei Times in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

    2022/03/04 17:09

    ‘IT’S NOT HARD’: It is time ‘for clarity, transparency and a deep recognition of the central idea that we’ve all known: that Taiwan is not part of China,’ the former US state secretary said

    By Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter

    Officially recognizing the Republic of China’s （ROC） sovereignty is “easy” and “the right thing to do,” former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said on Friday in an interview with the Taipei Times.

    Speaking during his four-day visit to Taipei, Pompeo — who served from April 2018 to January last year under the administration of former US president Donald Trump — emphasized his assertion made in a speech earlier in the day that the US should offer Taiwan diplomatic recognition as a “free and sovereign country.”

    “It’s easy to do. It’s the right thing to do. It’s the morally proper thing to do. It’s not hard,” he said.

    “I think the moment calls for clarity, transparency and a deep recognition of the central idea that we’ve all known: that Taiwan is not a part of China,” he added, joking that the nation’s issuance of a visa for him to visit illustrates “its enormous independence from mainland China.”

    In light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pompeo also spoke on the differences between the threats posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平）.

    “I think Xi has a truly global vision, and Putin’s vision is about greater Russia,” he said.

    China has a massive population and globalized economy, meaning that “the problem set confronting them is that much more complicated, but that much more important as well,” he added.

    To Pompeo, global cooperation and a strong deterrence are needed to counter this threat.

    “All of the countries in the region need to work together if we’re going to maintain this line, this demarcation that says freedom matters; it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

    He praised recent progress of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue （Quad） — a strategic dialogue between Australia, India, Japan and the US — yet also emphasized that diplomatic, economic and intelligence cooperation are just as important as the military aspect.

    Military might is also crucial, as “when we get that right ... then diplomats can do their job, because that power will be there to prevent this from being an armed aggression, and we can confront the economic aggression we’ve all seen so directly from the Chinese Communist Party,” he added.

    While the world is rightfully uniting around the crisis in Ukraine, “we can’t lose sight of the threat from Xi Jinping,” Pompeo said.

    “We should maintain our understanding that the Chinese Communist Party does in fact pose the single greatest threat to our Western way of life, bar none,” he said.

    Pompeo is on his first visit to Taiwan and is due to leave on Saturday.

    The visit comes on the heels of a 30-hour stopover by a delegation of former US security officials sent by US President Joe Biden to assure Taiwan of US commitments in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

