《中英對照讀新聞》Thai central bank unveils Central Bank Digital Currency test results 泰國中央銀行揭露「央行數位貨幣」測試成果

2019-02-11

◎劉宜庭

Earlier this week the Bank of Thailand （BOT） announced the results of its proof of concept（PoC） for a wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency（CBDC）. The overall conclusion was positive, though some areas were identified as needing further work.

泰國銀行（BOT）本週稍早公布其批發型中央銀行數位貨幣（CBDC）的概念驗證（PoC）成果。整體結果正向，但有些領域仍待進一步測試。

"The outcome of Project Inthanon has demonstrated that DLT has not only increased efficiency but also reduced risks and overall costs in the financial ecosystem," said Pimolpa Suntichok, Senior EVP, Siam Commercial Bank.

「茵他儂專案的成果已表明，分散式帳本技術（DLT）不僅可提升效率，還能降低金融生態系統的風險及總成本，」暹羅商業銀行高階執行副總裁匹默波．杉第雀歐表示。

Project Inthanon, named after Thailand’s highest mountain, had three aims. First as a tool for collaborative learning about distributed ledger technology（DLT）by Thai financial institutions.

以泰國第一高峰命名的「茵他儂專案」有3項目標。首要是作為泰國金融機構分散式帳本技術的協作學習工具。

新聞辭典

Central Bank Digital Currency（CBDC）：名詞，中央銀行數位貨幣。例句：Very few central banks are considering a general-purpose CBDC in the next 1-3 years.（很少央行考慮在未來1至3年內推出面向大眾的央行數位貨幣。）

wholesale：形容詞，批發的。例句：Wholesale CBDCs are targeted only at financial institutions.（批發型央行數位貨幣只針對金融機構。）

Distributed Ledger Technology（DLT）：名詞，分散式帳本技術。例句：Blockchain technology and distributed ledger technology（DLT）are poised to become a new standard for information exchange. （區塊鏈技術和分散式帳本技術有望成為資訊交換的新標準。）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/