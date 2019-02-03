中英對照讀新聞》Korea’s 1st artificial rain experiment over the Yellow Sea ends in failure 韓國首次黃海人造雨實驗以失敗作收

2019-02-03

◎茅毅

South Korea’s first artificial rain experiment over the Yellow Sea to analyze its effect on reducing fine dust concentrations has ended in failure, the government announced Monday.

南韓政府週一表示，該國第一次在黃海上空進行的人造雨實驗已失敗，該實驗旨在分析人造雨對降低微塵濃度的效果。

The Korea Meteorological Administration and the Ministry of Environment said that their research institutes conducted the artificial precipitation experiment over the sea about 110 km southwest of Gunsan, a port of North Jeolla Province, but with little success.

南韓氣象廳和環境部表示，其研究機構在全羅北道群山港西北方約110公里的黃海上空，進行了人造雨實驗，惟幾無功效。

It was confirmed that the size of the precipitation particles increased in the clouds but no rain or snow was observed from the weather ship and terrestrial observatories, the two agencies said. Despite the failure, however, they said the experiment was an opportunity to accumulate technology to accelerate the practical use of artificial precipitation. They also said they will conduct 14 more artificial rain experiments this year.

氣象廳與環境部還說，雲裡的降水粒子增大，但海洋測候船及地面觀測所並未觀察到降雨或降雪。然而，儘管失敗，氣象廳和環境部指稱，此次實驗乃累積技術、加快人造雨實用技術的良機。它們提到，今年還會進行14次人造雨實驗。

新聞辭典

precipitation：名詞，雨、雪、降雨（雪）量、降水（雨、雪）。例句：Hail and sleet are types of precipitation.（冰雹及霰都屬降水的形式。）

particle：名詞，微（顆）粒、粒子。例句：Dust particles settled on the table.（灰塵落在桌上。）

terrestrial：形容詞，陸地上的、地球上的。例句：Terrestrial television channels are broadcast from stations on the ground and do not use satellites.（地面電視頻道從地上的電台播送，而非使用衛星。）

