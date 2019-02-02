《中英對照讀新聞》Robots serve up food and fun in Budapest cafe機器人在布達佩斯咖啡館上菜及提供歡樂

2019-02-02

The robots at the Enjoy Budapest Cafe can do it all - they can serve up food and drink, tell jokes, dance with the kids or just hang out for a chat with customers.

「享用布達佩斯咖啡館」的機器人能一手包辦所有事情：它們可以上菜和飲料、講笑話、和孩子們跳舞，或是與顧客廝混談心。

The cafe, opened by IT company E-Szoftverfejlesztő in the Hungarian capital, is staffed by a whole team of robots that aim to help familiarize the public with the technological revolution in automation and artificial intelligence.

這家由資訊科技公司「電子軟體開發者」開在匈牙利首都的咖啡館，工作人員由一整組的機器人團隊擔任，用意乃協助大眾熟悉自動化和人工智慧領域的科技革命。

The robot waiters follow fixed paths to deliver food and drink orders to customers, who are asked to keep out of the robots’ way.

機器人服務生循著固定路徑，把訂購的餐飲遞送給客戶，他們被要求避開機器人走道。

Others serve up entertainment, such as Pepper, a "receptionist" robot that can hold a conversation and also dance with customers.

其他則提供消遣娛樂，例如可和客戶談話也能跳舞的「接待員」機器人「胡椒」。

Despite fears that increasing automation and artificial intelligence will take away employment from humans, Enjoy Budapest Cafe’s robots aren’t putting anyone out of a job yet.

儘管各界擔心自動化及人工智慧的增多將搶走人類的工作，「享用布達佩斯咖啡館」還沒把任何人逐出工作崗位。

"We actually employ twice as many people as before, because to operate 16 to 20 robots from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. we need to have IT specialists in the background,"owner Tibor Csizmadia says. （Reuters）

店老闆提伯爾．齊茲馬帝亞說，「我們的僱員數其實是以前兩倍，因為從上午9點到下午9點操作16到20個機器人，我們需要資訊科技專家在幕後支援。」（路透）

新聞辭典

serve up：片語動詞，指端上、提出。例句：He served up the usual excuses for mistakes.（他又端出平常那套藉口來辯解他犯的錯。）

familiarize：動詞，指使熟悉、使親近、使普及、使家喻戶曉。例句：Please familiarize yourselves with the text.（請熟讀文稿。）

put out：片語動詞，指關燈、熄滅、撲滅、伸出、脫臼、大量生產、發出資訊、導致算錯、外包工作。例句：They put out millions of smarphones a year.（他們一年生產數百萬支智慧型手機。）

