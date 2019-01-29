《中英對照讀新聞》Japanese chains scrap porn magazines－日本連鎖商店捨棄色情雜誌

2019-01-29

Two of Japan’s biggest convenience store chains have said they will stop selling pornographic magazines ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

兩家日本最大的連鎖便利商店表示，在2020年東京舉辦奧運會前，他們將停止販售色情雜誌。

7-Eleven, which runs more than 20,000 shops in Japan, said it wanted "to create a proper shopping environment for all our customers". Lawson Inc, with some 14,000 stores, made a similar announcement.

在日本經營逾兩萬家商店的7-Eleven指出，該公司想要「為我們所有的顧客，創造一個適當的消費環境」。擁有約1萬4000家門市的羅森便利店，也做出類似宣示。

Japan’s popular 24-hour convenience stores sell everything from hot drinks to frozen meal. Sex magazines are usually mixed in with other titles on racks near the front of the shop, sometimes on low shelves. The stores fear this could give a negative impression.

日本廣受歡迎的24小時便利商店無所不賣，從熱飲至冷凍食品等應有盡有。性雜誌通常與靠近商店前方貨架上的其他書籍混在一起，有時置於下層貨架。這些商家擔心，這可能留下負面印象。

"This is certainly a welcome move," Kanae Doi, Japan director of the nonprofit Human Rights Watch said "It has been very shameful ... you can see pornography everywhere in Japan. Women are still seen as sex objects and not treated equally."

「這當然是受歡迎之舉，」非營利組織「人權觀察」日本代表土井香苗表示：「這令人感到丟臉…日本到處都有色情刊物。女性仍被視為性對象，未受到公平對待。」

《新聞辭典》

scrap：動詞，捨棄、放棄、取消。例句：We had to scrap our plans.（我們必須放棄計畫。）

title：名詞，書籍。例句：Last year, we published over a hundred new titles.（我們去年出版了逾100種新書。）

frozen meal：名詞，冷凍食品／餐點、微波解凍食品。例句：Experts warn that certain frozen meals are unhealthy.（專家警告，某些冷凍食品是不健康的。）

