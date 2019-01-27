《中英對照讀新聞》Moon dismisses reports of Trump’s $1.2 billion bill for USFK-文在寅反駁川普要求分攤駐韓美軍12億美元費用的報導

2019-01-27

◎茅毅

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday dismissed recent reports that U.S. President Donald Trump has named a specific price for keeping U.S. troops in South Korea, saying the leaders simply do not speak in such a manner.

南韓總統文在寅週五反駁美國總統川普已就讓美軍續留南韓一事開出具體價碼的媒體報導。他表示，各國領導人都絕對不會以那樣的方式講話。

"Not just President Trump but no leader of any country in the world speaks in such a manner," the president was quoted as saying. "Such reports can be an insult to President Trump," he added, according to his spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom.

文在寅發言人金宜謙引述他的話說，「不僅川普總統、世界上任何國家的領袖都不會那樣說話」。文在寅還說，「這類報導可能污辱了川普總統。」

Moon’s remarks follow news reports that claimed Trump may have asked South Korea to pay US$1.2 billion as part of costs to maintain U.S. Forces in Korea. Earlier reports said Washington has asked Seoul to pay at least $1 billion for burden sharing, while Seoul remains reluctant to ask its own legislature for any more than $889 million.

文在寅這番話是在新聞報導指稱，川普可能已要求韓方支付12億美元，做為美軍駐留南韓的部分費用。此前報導說，為分攤駐韓美軍經費負擔，華府已要求首爾支付至少10億美元，但首爾仍不願向國會要求高於8.89億美元的預算。

新聞辭典

dismiss：動詞，指打發、解僱、摒棄、不受理、下課、解散。The teacher dismissed the class before noon.（老師中午前就下課了）

name：動詞，本文作選擇、指定某人事物。Please name your conditions.（請開出你的條件。）

reluctant：形容詞，不情願（勉強）的。I was having such a good time that I was reluctant to leave.（我那時玩得很開心而不願離開。）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/