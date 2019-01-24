《中英對照讀新聞》Buddha and bronzer：The Japanese monk who loves make-up／佛陀與古銅妝：喜愛化妝的日本和尚

2019-01-24

◎孫宇青

Putting on smoky eyeshadow and false lashes, make-up artist Kodo Nishimura changes outfits three times during a presentation to fans.

畫上煙燻眼影、戴上假睫毛的化妝藝術家西村宏堂，在粉絲見面會上一口氣換了3套服裝。

However, at the Tokyo temple where his father is head monk and he assists in rituals, he completely transformed. His face is bare, and he wears the plain robes of a Buddhist cleric. "Both faces are who I am," 29-year-old Nishimura said.

然而，在東京一座由他的父親擔任首席僧侶、他也協助儀式進行的寺廟內，他徹底改頭換面。他臉上脂粉未施，穿著普通的佛教神職人員袈裟。29歲的西村說：「這兩種模樣都是我。」

He spends most of the year in the US, where he first indulged in make-up that he kept secret as a child in Japan, hiding in the bathroom to experiment.

他一年中的多數時間待在美國，那是他初次沉浸於化妝的地方。小時候在日本，他只能將化妝當成秘密，躲在浴室裡自行摸索。

Back home, his parents surprised him by being supportive of his career choice. At 24, he still enrolled in a training program in his Buddhist Pure Land sect. "I wanted to know the occupation enough to make the decision."

回到家鄉後，他的父母對他的職涯選擇表示支持，嚇了他一跳。但他在24歲時仍報名佛教淨土宗的訓練課程。「我希望足夠了解這個職業後，再做出決定。」

"I think in Buddhism the core message is to feel happiness, feel balanced within our hearts and to share the happiness," he said. "Feeling beautiful makes people more generous, more attentive to helping others."

他說：「我認為，佛教的核心理念是感受快樂、感受自我內心的平衡，並對外分享那份快樂。而覺得自己美麗可以讓人們更寬宏，更能留心幫助他人。」

新聞辭典

transform：動詞，改觀；轉變。例句：Roy transformed the rooftop into a small garden.（羅伊將頂樓改造成小花園。）

bare：形容詞，赤裸的；無裝飾的。例句：Jim stood with bare feet and felt the softness of the ground.（吉姆光腳站立，感受土地的鬆軟。）

indulge：動詞，沉迷於。例句：Tracy likes to indulge in fantasies whenever she is under pressure.（翠西面臨壓力時，喜歡沉溺於幻想之中。）

