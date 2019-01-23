中英對照讀新聞》Greek citizenship for migrants who saved lives in wildfire 在野火中搶救生命的移民獲希臘公民身分

2019-01-23

◎魏國金

Greece has awarded citizenship to three migrant fishermen - Gani Xheka, 35, from Albania and Egyptians Emad El Khaimi, 50, and Mahmoud Ibrahim Musa, 46, both - who rescued Greeks from a devastating fire near Athens last July.

希臘授予公民身分給3名移民漁夫—35歲來自阿爾巴尼亞的謝卡、50歲的埃及人艾哈伊米，以及同為埃及人、46歲的穆薩—去年7月，他們在雅典附近的一場毀滅性大火中援救希臘人。

At a ceremony the Greek President, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, thanked the fishermen for showing "solidarity and humanity" by rescuing dozens of people. "You are now European citizens too, and so you can teach all our partners who don’t realise the values of Europe, to do what they ought to do," he said.

在典禮中，希臘總統帕夫洛普洛斯感謝這些漁民，透過拯救許多人的行動，展現「團結與人道」。「你們現在也是歐洲公民，所以你們能教導我們所有不了解歐洲價值的夥伴，去做他們應該做的事，」他說。

The wildfire killed at least 90 people. Fanned by strong winds, the inferno engulfed part of the Attica Peninsula, with the resort town of Mati among the worst-hit areas. Eyewitnesses said that hundreds of people were forced into the sea as the flames approached, but others were trapped near the coast.

這場野火至少造成90人喪生。在強風吹襲下，熊熊烈火吞噬阿提卡半島部分地區，度假城鎮馬蒂是受創最重的區域之一。目擊者說，當火舌逼近時，數百人被迫跳海逃生，其他人則被困在海岸附近。

新聞辭典

dozens of：（口語）許多。例句：I have dozens of things to do.（我有很多事要做。）

inferno：名詞，地獄、火海。例句：The apartment was an inferno before the firefighters arrived.（在消防人員抵達前，這棟公寓已陷入火海。）

engulf：動詞，吞沒、淹沒、陷入。例句：She engulfed herself in her studies.（她埋首學習。）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/