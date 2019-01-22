《中英對照讀新聞》Buddhist poker player donates $600,000 win to charity－佛教徒撲克玩家將60萬美元獎金捐做慈善

2019-01-22

◎陳正健

A Buddhist poker player won US$671,240 by finishing third in a tournament in the Bahamas and he’s planning to give his profits to charity.

一名佛教徒撲克牌玩家，在巴哈馬的錦標賽中拿下第3名，贏得67萬1240美元獎金，而他正計畫將所有收益捐給慈善團體。

Scott Wellenbach works as a translator of Tibetan and Sanskrit Buddhist texts for a religious non-profit. He came to the religion as a young man, searching for a way to cope with the dissatisfactions of life. Now age 67, he meditates for about an hour every day

史考特‧威倫巴赫是一名藏文及梵文佛教文本譯者，在一個宗教性非營利組織工作。他從年輕時開始接觸佛教，尋求應對生活不滿的方法。現年67歲的他，每天靜坐約一小時。

Wellenbach has been giving away his winnings since 2010. After coming in 17th at the European Poker Tour in Barcelona in 2017, Wellenbach said he donated his $72,000 in winnings to several Buddhist nunneries in Nepal and Tibet.

2010年起，威倫巴赫開始捐出獎金。在2017年巴塞隆納歐洲撲克巡迴賽拿下第17名後，威倫巴赫表示，他捐出7萬2000美元獎金，給予尼泊爾及西藏的幾間尼姑庵。

"I have a good job, it takes care of my living needs," Wellenbach said. "That gives me a comfortable cushion that allows me to donate my poker winnings. It’s actually quite easy, I really don’t need the money."

「我有一份好工作，可以照顧我的生活需要。」威倫巴赫表示：「這給我充裕的存款，讓我得以捐獻撲克比賽獎金。事實上這相當容易，我真的不需要這些錢。」

《新聞辭典》

sanskrit：名詞，梵文、梵語。例句：Sanskrit is an ancient language in India.（梵文是印度的古代語言。）

nunnery：名詞，尼姑庵、女修道院。例句：She refused marriage and entered a nunnery.（她拒絕婚姻，進入尼姑庵修行。）

cushion：名詞：墊子、起保護／緩衝作用的事物、儲蓄。例句：You should aim to build up a cushion of money in case of emergencies.（你應該多留一點錢在身邊，以備不時之需。）

