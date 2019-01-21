中英對照讀新聞》 ’world’s cutest dog,’ dies aged 12 「全世界最可愛的狗」逝世，終年12歲

2019-01-21

◎劉宜庭

The world’s cutest dog, Boo, has died of a broken heart.

全世界最可愛的狗「小玻」已死於心碎。

The Pomeranian Boo and his companion Buddy, who died last year, became internet sensations when their American owners started sharing pictures of their adorable antics.

博美犬小玻及牠去年過世的朋友「伯弟」，在牠們的美國飼主開始分享牠們惹人憐愛的滑稽模樣後，轟動網路。

His death was confirmed in a post made by his owners to his 16 million Facebook followers. He was 12 years old, in human years.

小玻飼主在牠擁有1600萬名追蹤者的「臉書」專頁，貼文證實牠的死訊。牠活到人類年齡的12歲。

"Shortly after Buddy died, Boo showed signs of heart issues. We think his heart literally broke when Buddy left us," his owners wrote. "He hung on and gave us over a year. But it looks like it was his time, and I’m sure it was a most joyous moment for them when they saw each other in heaven."

「伯弟逝世不久後，小玻出現心臟問題的跡象。我們認為，伯弟的離世讓小玻真的心碎了，」牠的主人寫道。「小玻一整年沉溺於哀傷且心神不寧。看起來就像是牠的大限已到，我們確信牠們在天堂遇見彼此時，將是牠們最喜悅的剎那。」

Dictionary 新聞辭典》

sensation：名詞，轟動、感動。例句：The new book has created a great sensation.（這本新書造成極大轟動。）

antic：形容詞，滑稽的、古怪的。例句：The child was diverted by the antics of the clown.（孩子被小丑滑稽的動作逗樂。）

joyous：形容詞，歡樂的、喜悅的。例句：Everybody is joyous and carefree.（人人歡欣無虞。）

