中英對照讀新聞》Some Asian nations feel betrayed by Korea for close ties with Vietnam 韓越關係密切令部分亞洲國家感覺遭背叛

2019-01-20

◎茅毅

South Korea’s New Southern Policy, aimed at boosting ties with ASEAN nations, is backfiring because it is focused on Vietnam at the expense of the other nine members, Hankook Ilbo reported Thursday.

《韓國日報》週四報導，由於旨在促進與「東南亞國家協會」國家關係的南韓「新南方政策」偏重越南，代價卻是損害了和東協其他9個會員國的關係，以致該政策適得其反。

The newspaper quoted an ASEAN source as saying： "Korea is preoccupied with Vietnam. If this doesn’t change, the other members’ interests and goodwill toward Korea will cool down."

該報引述一名東協消息來源的話寫道，「韓國太過關注越南。要是這種情況不改變，（東協）其他成員國對韓國的興趣及親善友好將冷卻。」

The paper quoted a source from an association of Korean businessmen as saying： "Some Malaysians feel a sense of betrayal toward Koreans." Malaysia’s loss to Vietnam is the main reason for it. Moreover, Korea is biased in Vietnam’s favor in terms of investment. Vietnam drew about 60 percent of Korea’s foreign investment cases destined for ASEAN in the first nine months of last year.

該報引述一個南韓企業家協會消息來源的話寫道，「部分馬來西亞人，有遭韓國人背叛的感覺」。馬來西亞敗給越南係其主因（譯按：指「東南亞足球錦標賽」冠軍系列戰，由於越南隊總教練朴桓緒是韓國人，因此韓國人一面倒支持越南隊）。此外，南韓在投資方面也偏向越南。在去年前9個月，越南吸引約60%的南韓對東協投資案。

新聞辭典

backfire：動詞，適得其反、事與願違。The President’s tactics could backfire.（總統的策略恐適得其反。）

preoccupy：動詞、形容詞為preoccupied，先佔、使…全神貫注（關注、入神）。Economic concerns are preoccupying the voters in the election.（在這次選舉中，選民最關心的是經濟議題。）

destine：動詞，指定用於…、前往（寄到）…。Customs officers have seized a ton of drugs destined for Southeastern Asia.（海關官員已查扣一噸要輸出到東南亞的毒品。）

