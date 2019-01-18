《中英對照讀新聞》Melania Trump considers herself one of the world’s most bullied people－梅蘭妮亞自認是全世界被霸凌得最嚴重的人之一

2019-01-18

First lady Melania Trump said in an interview broadcast Thursday that there have been people in her husband’s White House whom she doesn’t trust, including some who still work there, and that she considers herself one of the most bullied people in the world.

（美國）第一夫人梅蘭妮亞．川普在週四播出的一段訪問中表示，她老公坐鎮的白宮裡有些人她不信任，包括某些還在位的人，以及她自認是全世界被霸凌得最嚴重的人之一。

During the interview with ABC News, conducted during her recent solo trip to Africa, Trump was asked by interviewer Tom Llamas whether the president has had people working for him she didn’t trust.

川普夫人在近日獨自造訪非洲時，接受美國廣播公司新聞訪問；她被記者湯姆．利拉馬斯問到，在為總統效力的人當中，是否有過她並不信任的人。

"Yes," she replied, adding that she has let her husband know.

「有，」她答道，並補充說，她已將此告知丈夫。

"Some people, they don’t work there anymore," Trump said.

「有些人，他們現在已經不在那裡（白宮）工作了，」川普夫人說。

Asked whether there are still people in the administration she can’t trust, Trump said yes.

在被問到目前政府內是否仍有她不信任的人，川普夫人給予肯定的答覆。

"It’s harder to govern," the first lady said. "You always need to watch your back."

「治國很難，」第一夫人說。「你得隨時小心留意。」

《新聞辭典》

bully：動詞，威嚇，脅迫；名詞，惡霸。例句：A third of students say they were bullied last school year, according to a report released today by non-profit group YouthTruth.（根據非營利組織YouthTruth今天公布的報告，3分之1學生表示曾在上個學年遭到霸凌。）

solo：形容詞，單獨的；副詞，單獨地；名詞，獨奏，獨唱，單獨表演。

watch your back：慣用語：小心注意提防周遭，當心有人或者什麼事情可能會對你不利。例句：Watch your back when you are the new kid in town.（身為初來乍到新人，罩子最好放亮一點。）

