《中英對照讀新聞》Street view: Former homeless man leads ’invisible Zagreb’ tour－街頭景象：前街友導覽「看不見的札格雷布」之旅

2019-01-17

◎孫宇青

Alcoholics, vagrants, nobodies － Mile Mrvalj, spent more than three years on the streets himself, rattles off common prejudices against Zagreb’s "invisible" homeless community as he leads a tour around sites that usually go unnoticed in the Croatian capital.

曾流落街頭3年多的邁爾‧莫維爾，在克羅埃西亞首都札格雷布經常被忽略的地區進行導覽時，不假思索地說出外界對「隱形」街友族群的普遍偏見—酒鬼、流浪漢、無名小卒等。

Mrvalj starts a tour with local high school students at the King Tomislav Square park. "The homeless sleeping on the grass would be fined, so they often sleep in abandoned buildings nearby," he said.

莫維爾帶領一群當地高中生，從托米斯拉夫國王廣場公園開始導覽。他說：「街友睡在草坪上會被罰款，所以他們常常睡在附近的廢棄建物裡面。」

The tour’s second stop － Zagreb’s main railway station － is a place where many homeless people go to warm up in the winter, though only for 30 minutes due to video surveillance and fear of police.

導覽第二站為札格雷布主要火車站，那裡是許多街友冬天時暖和身體的去處，但擔心監視器和警察取締，只能待個30分鐘。

58-year-old Mrvalj was left bankrupt in 2009 in Bosnia, ending up on the street of Zagreb. After obtaining a Croatian ID card four years ago, he managed to secure health care and a room to live in.

58歲的莫維爾2009年在波士尼亞破產後，流落札格雷布街頭。4年前獲得克國身分證後，才擁有健保和住所。

Now he runs an association to help the homeless and guides city tours to raise awareness and to correct misunderstandings.

他現在經營一間街友援助協會，並舉辦城市導覽，吸引社會關注並糾正錯誤觀念。

《新聞辭典》

vagrant：名詞，遊民、流浪漢。例句：Vagrants in the city are offered shelters during winter.（這座城市的街友冬天時有地方安身。）

nobody：名詞，無名小卒。例句：This is a movie about a nobody rising to become a business tycoon.（這是一部關於無名小卒竄升為企業大亨的電影。）

rattle off：動詞片語，滔滔不絕地說出。例句：The host rattled off a bunch of sponsors.（主持人流利地唸出一長串贊助商名單。）

