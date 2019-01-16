《中英對照讀新聞》Homeless people’s deaths ’up 24%’ over five years in England and Wales 在英格蘭與威爾斯，無家者死亡人數5年間「上升24%」

2019-01-16

◎ 魏國金

Almost 600 homeless people died in England and Wales in 2017, according to the Office for National Statistics. The figure represents a rise of 24% over five years.

2017年英格蘭與威爾斯有近600名無家者死亡，根據（英國）國家統計局的資料。這個數據表示無家者死亡人數在5年間增加了24%。

These are the first official estimates of the number of deaths of homeless people, which show 84% of those who died were men. A detailed breakdown shows：more than half of the deaths were because of drug poisoning, liver disease or suicide. The average age of death was 44 for men and 42 for women, compared with 76 for men and 81 for women among the rest of the population.

這些數據是無家者死亡人數的首份官方估計，顯示死者中有84%為男性。詳細分析指出：逾半數死者是因為藥物中毒、肝臟疾病或自殺。男性（無家者）平均死亡年齡為44歲，女性為42歲，相較於其他人口，男性為76歲，女性為81歲。

At The Wellspring charity for homeless and disadvantaged people in Stockport, staff and volunteers have created a mural in remembrance of those who have died. Chief executive Jonathan Billings has worked there for 17 years and, while 10 years ago there might have been a few dozen people on the books, the numbers now run into hundreds - and lots of them are dying. "Almost certainly, over the five or six years, it has become much more prevalent that people we are working with are passing away," he said.

在斯托克波特的無家者與弱勢者慈善組織「源泉」裡，職員與義工製作壁畫來追念往生者。執行長畢林斯已在該處服務17年，而在10年前，該機構紀錄有案的服務對象僅數十人，現在則多達數百人─其中許多人垂死。「幾乎可以確定，過去5到6年來，我們服務的人去世的情況變得更加普遍，」他說。

新聞辭典

breakdown：名詞，分析、分類。例句：The treasurer made a careful breakdown of income and expenses.（會計對收入與支出做了一份縝密的細目分類。）

on the books：片語，紀錄有案的。例句：She claims that she graduated from this college, but her name isn’t on the books.（她宣稱畢業自該學院，但畢業紀錄上沒有她的名字。）

run into：片語。合計、達到。例句：Her yearly income runs into seven figures.（她的年收入高達7位數。）

