《中英對照讀新聞》Coronation Of Thai King Rama X To Be Held On May 4-6 泰王拉瑪十世加冕禮將在5月4日至6日舉行

2019-01-14

◎劉宜庭

The official coronation ceremony of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn（Rama X）, who has been heading the country since 2016, will be held on May 4 - 6, local media reported.

泰王瓦吉拉隆功（拉瑪十世）2016年成為國家元首，將在5月4日至6日舉行官方加冕典禮，當地媒體報導。

On May 4, the king will grant an audience to members of the royal family as well as privy councilors, members of the cabinet and senior government officials, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported citing the Royal Household Bureau.

《曼谷郵報》引述王室宮務處報導，泰王5月4日將接受王室成員、樞密院、內閣成員與高階政府官員謁見。

On May 5, Rama will reportedly attend the royal parade in Bangkok, while on May 6 he will meet diplomats at the Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall.

據報導，拉瑪5月5日將參加在曼谷舉行的王室儀式，5月6日將在節基皇殿會晤外交使節。

King Rama X was officially declared the king of Thailand on December 1, 2016, succeeding his father Bhumibol Adulyadej（Rama IX）, who passed away at the age of 88 on October 13, 2016. The coronation ceremony has not been held so far over the mourning for the death of the previous monarch.

拉瑪十世國王2016年12月1日正式登基，繼承父親蒲美蓬（拉瑪九世）的王位，蒲美蓬2016年10月13日逝世，享壽88歲。前任泰王的喪期結束至今，仍未舉行（新任泰王的）加冕典禮。

新聞辭典

coronation：名詞，加冕、加冕禮。例句：The coronation of the new king was a splendid pageant.（新任君王的加冕是一場華麗的盛會。）

grant：動詞，承認、授與。例句：This is taken for granted.（自不待言。）

monarch：名詞，君王。例句：A monarch has the prerogative of mercy for criminals.（君王握有對罪犯的赦免權。）

