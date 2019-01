中英對照讀新聞》Another taxi driver against ridesharing service sets himself on fire 南韓又有計程車司機因反對共乘服務而自焚

2019-01-13

◎茅毅

A taxi driver died Thursday, after setting himself and his car on fire to protest against a ridesharing service which the government plans to allow. This was the second case of a driver burning himself to death to protest the service to be offered by Kakao Mobility.

為抗議南韓政府打算同意一項私家車共乘服務,一名計程車司機在縱火自焚和燒車後,於週四死亡。這是第2起計程車運將自焚身亡,以抗議南韓(線上叫車和停車服務公司)「Kakao Mobility」提供共乘服務的案例。

According to police, the 64-year-old driver, surnamed Lim, set fire to his car while he was sitting in it on a street near Gwanghwamun Station at around 6 p.m Wednesday. The fire was contained within six minutes, and a severely injured Lim was sent to Hallym University Medical Center, where he died Thursday morning.

根據警方消息,週三約晚間6點在首爾地鐵「光化門站」附近一條街上,64歲林姓司機坐在其車內自焚。火勢在6分鐘內獲控制,傷勢嚴重的林某被送至「翰林大學醫療院」,他週四上午在該醫院不治。

A diary was found inside the taxi. In the note, Lim complained about his hardship living as a taxi driver and expressed opposition to the ridesharing service. On Dec. 10, a 57-year-old surnamed Choi set himself on fire in front of the National Assembly on Yeouido, Seoul.

在林某的計程車裡發現一本日記。在筆記中,他抱怨自己當計程車司機的生計困難,並表達反對前述共乘服務。在(去年)12月10日,57歲的崔某在首爾「汝矣島」的國會(大廈)前自焚。

新聞辭典

set on fire:片語,放火燒…。He set the field on fire.(他放火燒了這片田地。)

contain:動詞,本文為控制、遏(阻)止之意。Many farms in the area have been closed off to contain the spread of bird flu.(為控制禽流感擴散,該地區許多農場都已被關閉。)

ridesharing:名詞,或寫成ride-sharing,車輛(汽車)共乘、相當於carpool。A South Korean taxi driver burned himself to death on Monday in protest at an Uber-like ride-sharing service.(一名南韓計程車司機週一抗議「優步Uber」般的共乘服務而自焚身亡。)

還想看更多新聞嗎?歡迎下載自由時報APP,現在看新聞還能抽獎,共7萬個中獎機會等著你:

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法: http://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/