《中英對照讀新聞》Homelessness crisis: Thousands sleeping rough in cars across UK 無家者危機：英國各地有成千上萬人露宿車內

2019-01-09

◎魏國金

Homelessness in the UK is at a record high with 170,000 families and individuals experiencing destitution, the charity Crisis has said. For every one person sleeping rough on the street, there is another living in a car or a tent, figures suggest.

英國的無家者創新高紀錄，有17萬個家庭與個人陷入赤貧，慈善組織「危機」指出。在每一人露宿街頭時，就有另一人以汽車或帳篷為家，數據顯示。

Publishing the new research, Crisis insisted the underlying causes of homelessness could only be tackled by changes in government policy. The government said it is investing £1.2bn to alleviate the problem.

「危機」發布這項新研究，堅稱無家者的根本起因唯有改變政府政策才能處理。當局表示，正投入12億英鎊緩解這個問題。

The new research on homelessness, carried out for Crisis by researchers at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, suggested: Homelessness increased every year between 2012 and 2017. 38,000 under-25s and 4,200 over-65s are estimated to be homeless. 12,300 people are sleeping rough and a similar number of people (12,000) are living in cars, tents or public transport - double the amount compared to 2012.

這份由愛丁堡赫瑞瓦特大學研究人員為「危機」所做的新研究顯示：2012至2017年間，無家者年年增加。估計25歲以下者有3萬8000人、65歲以上者有4200人無家可歸。1萬2300人露宿街頭，類似人數（1萬2000人）在車上、帳篷或公共運輸工具上生活—比2012年多出一倍。

新聞辭典

sleep rough：餐風露宿。例句：He begs during the day and sleeps rough at night.（他白天乞討，夜晚露宿街頭。）

destitution：名詞，貧困、赤貧。例如：a family in destitution（赤貧家庭）。

alleviate：動詞，緩解、減輕。例句：The drugs help alleviate her severe migraine.（這些藥物有助於緩解她嚴重的偏頭痛。）

