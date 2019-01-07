中英對照讀新聞》Italian Physicists Wrote a ’Perfect Pizza’ Equation 義大利物理學家寫出「完美披薩」方程式

2019-01-07

◎ 劉宜庭

That’s the basic premise of a new paper titled "The Physics of Baking Good Pizza," published in the arXiv. In the mouth-watering study, two physicists and one food anthropologist recall the unassailable pizzas they sampled.

這是一篇新論文《烤出好披薩的物理學》的基本前提，刊登於（獨立科學期刊）arXiv。在這項令人垂涎欲滴的研究中，兩名物理學家與一名飲食人類學家還原出他們選擇的完美披薩。

Under ideal conditions, the authors wrote, a single pizza Margherita could be baked to perfection in precisely 2 minutes in a brick oven heated to 625 degrees Fahrenheit （330 degrees Celsius）. When additional toppings require additional bake time, some pizzaiolos may lift the pie up with a wooden or aluminum spade for an additional 30 seconds.

作者寫道，理想狀況下，在華氏625度（攝氏330度）的磚窯內精確地加熱2分鐘，可烘烤出一塊完美的瑪格麗特披薩。更多的鋪料需要更多的烘烤時間，一些披薩師傅會使用木頭或鋁製的鏟刀鏟起披薩，再多烤個30秒。

Using a long thermodynamic equation, the authors determined that a pizza cooked in an electric oven could meet similar conditions to a Roman brick oven by turning the heat down to 450 degrees F （230 degrees C） for 170 seconds.

使用冗長的熱力學等式，研究報告作者測定，一塊披薩在電烤箱內透過調低烘烤溫度至華式450度（攝氏230度）加熱170秒，也能達到類似羅馬式磚窯的烘製情況。

新聞辭典

Pizza Margherita：名詞，瑪格麗特披薩。例句：Pizza Margherita is a pie of tomato, mozzarella and basil （representing the red, white and green of the Italian flag）.（「瑪格麗特披薩」是一種由番茄、莫札瑞拉起司與羅勒葉（代表義大利國旗的紅色、白色與綠色）組合而成的派餅。）

precisely：副詞，精準地、恰好地。例句：The fireworks begin at eight o’clock precisely.（煙火秀準時在8點開始。）

oven：名詞，窯、烤箱、烤爐。例句：Calcutta in summer is like an oven.（加爾各答的夏季熱得像個烤爐。）

