《中英對照讀新聞》Smoking to be banned near day care centers－南韓托兒所附近禁菸

2019-01-06

◎茅毅

South Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare said Sunday smoking near day care centers and kindergartens will be banned starting this week, with violators being fined 100,000 won.

南韓的保健福祉部週日（2018年12月30日）表示，自本週起，將禁止在托兒所和幼稚園附近抽菸，違者處以10萬韓元罰鍰。

As of Monday, smoking within 10 meters of the 390,000 day care centers and 9,000 kindergartens in the country will be prohibited. The Ministry said the decision aims to protect children from secondhand smoking.

自週一起，在南韓全國39萬家托兒所與9000家幼稚園的10公尺內，將禁止吸菸。該部指出，此一政策決定旨在保護孩童免於二手菸害。

Provincial governments are also ordered to put up signs notifying smokers of the regulation around day care centers and kindergartens. The ministry said it will give a grace period through March 30, so as to give people time to adjust to the changes.

南韓各道政府也被通令在托兒所及幼稚園附近，設立告知吸菸者前述規定的標語。該部提到，其將給予一段緩衝期至3月30日，好讓民眾有時間適應相關改變。

《新聞辭典》

day care center：名詞，或寫成day-care center，托兒所。Since both Mr. and Mrs. Li have to work, they send their children to a day care center.（李先生和李太太都得工作，所以把小孩送到托兒所。）

as of：片語，自…起。We won’t be living here anymore as of next year.（自明年起，我們將不會再住在這裡。）

so as to：片語，為了、以便（免、防）。The test questions are sealed, so as to prevent cheating.（為預防作弊，試題是彌封的。）

