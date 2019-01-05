《中英對照讀新聞》Thieves use mechanical diggers to tear open Italian security van 盜賊用機械挖土機把義大利運鈔車大卸八塊

2019-01-05

◎周虹汶

Thieves used mechanical diggers on Wednesday to prise open an armored van on a highway in southern Italy and made off with more than 2 million euros in cash, police said.

警方說，小偷週三利用機械挖土機，在義大利南部公路上撬開一輛運鈔車，帶著超過200萬歐元現金逃離。

The blue security van had left the city of Bari and was carrying pensions to be distributed in post offices in nearby Matera when it was blocked on the road by two lorries.

這輛藍色運鈔車從巴里市出發，在路上被兩輛貨車圍堵時，運著附近馬泰拉市各郵局有待發放的退休金。

Two diggers then tore open the vehicle, using their mechanical arms like can openers to gain access to the cash.

兩台挖土機接著用它們宛如開罐器的機器手臂，把那輛車大卸八塊，以拿取那些現金。

The lorries were then set ablaze as the hooded thieves escaped with their loot in a waiting car. The three guards in the van were unharmed. (Reuters)

蒙面盜賊對貨車縱火後，帶著掠奪的物品搭上接應車潛逃。那台運鈔車的3名保全並未受傷。（路透）

新聞辭典

prise：動詞（英式用語，美式用語為prize），指撬動、捕獲。例句：She finally managed to prise his new address out of me.（她最後從我口中套出了他的新地址。）

ablaze：形容詞，指著火的、發光的、閃耀的。例句：She was ablaze with enthusiasm.（她熱情如火。）

loot：動詞，指洗劫、偷竊；名詞，指掠奪品。例句：The passengers were looted.（那些乘客被洗劫一空。）

