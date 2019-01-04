《中英對照讀新聞》Asia Reassurance Initiative Act of 2018－2018年亞洲再保證倡議法

2019-01-04

◎管淑平

SEC. 209. Commitment to Taiwan.

第209條：對台灣的承諾

(a) United States Commitment To Taiwan.—It is the policy of the United States—

（ａ）美國對台灣的承諾—這是美國的政策—

(1) to support the close economic, political, and security relationship between Taiwan and the United States;

（１）支持台灣與美國之間維持緊密的經濟、政治與安全關係；

(2) to faithfully enforce all existing United States Government commitments to Taiwan, consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 (Public Law 96–8), the 3 joint communiques, and the Six Assurances agreed to by President Ronald Reagan in July 1982; and

（２）遵照1979年「台灣關係法」（公法第96-8號）、美中三個聯合公報，以及1982年7月雷根總統核可的「六項保證」，確實履行美國政府所有現有對台承諾；以及

(3) to counter efforts to change the status quo and to support peaceful resolution acceptable to both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

（３）反制試圖改變現狀的作為，並支持台灣海峽兩岸均可接受的和平解決方案。

(b) Arms Sales To Taiwan.—The President should conduct regular transfers of defense articles to Taiwan that are tailored to meet the existing and likely future threats from the People’s Republic of China, including supporting the efforts of Taiwan to develop and integrate asymmetric capabilities, as appropriate, including mobile, survivable, and cost-effective capabilities, into its military forces.

（ｂ）對台軍售。—總統應定期執行為了因應現存及未來可能遭遇的中國威脅，而制定的對台轉移國防物資案，包括支持台灣適當發展，並將不對稱戰力，包括機動、高存活性、具成本效益的戰力，整合至其軍力之中。

(c) Travel.—The President should encourage the travel of highlevel United States officials to Taiwan, in accordance with the Taiwan Travel Act (Public Law 115–135).

（ｃ）旅行。—依據「台灣旅行法」（公法第115-135號），總統應鼓勵美國高層級官員訪問台灣。

