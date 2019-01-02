《中英對照讀新聞》Galapagos bans fireworks to protect unique wildlife 為保護獨特的野生動物，加拉巴哥禁放煙火

2019-01-02

Fireworks have been banned on the Galapagos Islands to protect the archipelago’s unique fauna, the local government said.

加拉巴哥群島禁止施放煙火，以保護該群島獨特的動物相，當地政府指出。

The local council said in a statement that it had agreed "unanimously a resolution that prohibits the importation, sale, distribution and use of fireworks in the Galapagos province." Those fireworks that produce light but no noise have been excluded from the ban.

當地議會在一份聲明中說，「無異議通過禁止在加拉巴哥省輸入、販售、分發並使用煙火的決議案」。那些產生光但沒有噪音的煙火，則被排除在禁令之外。

The islands are home to thousands of residents as well as being a tourist destination, and the measure comes just days before New Year celebrations in which many people traditionally set off fireworks. It also wants to avoid any potential deterioration in air quality or pollution of water sources.

該群島有數千名居民，也是觀光勝地，而這項措施就在新年節慶前幾天頒布，傳統上許多人慶祝新年時會施放煙火。此舉也希望避免任何可能的空氣品質惡化，或水資源污染。

Animals have suffered from elevated heart rates, nervous stress and anxiety, which have "notably" changed their behavior and affected the survival of species inhabiting this World Heritage Site that belongs to Ecuador.

動物已深受升高的心率、神經緊繃及焦慮所苦，進而「顯著地」改變牠們的行為，並影響棲息在這個隸屬厄瓜多的世界遺產場址上的物種存活。

Known for its endemic species, the volcanic Galapagos Islands played a crucial role in British naturalist Charles Darwin’s studies before he came up with his theory of evolution.

以特有物種聞名的加拉巴哥火山群島，在英國博物學家達爾文提出其演化論前的研究中，扮演關鍵角色。

新聞辭典

set off：動詞片語，觸發、引爆。例句：Tear-gas bombs were set off to disperse the crowds.（施放催淚彈以驅散群眾。）

deterioration：名詞，惡化、退化。例句：She has suffered from joint deterioration.（她飽受關節退化之苦。）

come up with：動詞片語，提出、想出。例句：He’s come up with an amazing plan to solve the problem.（他提出很棒的計畫，來解決該問題。）

