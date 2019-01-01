《中英對照讀新聞》Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat vows to donate his entire fortune 港星周潤發誓言捐出所有財富

2019-01-01

◎ 陳正健

Chow Yun-fat, the Hong Kong star of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, has vowed to donate his entire fortune - reportedly $715m - to charity after he dies.

主演《臥虎藏龍》的香港影星周潤發，誓言在死後將所有財產捐給慈善機構，其身家據稱達7.15億美元。

Chow told South Korea’s Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation in an interview aired last week "This money isn’t something you possess forever. When you’re gone one day, you have to leave it to others to use it. You can’t bring the money in your bank account with you after you die."

周潤發在南韓「文化廣播公司」（MBC）上週播出的專訪中表示，「金錢不是你可以永遠擁有之物。當你某日離開人世，你必須將財富留給他人使用。你死後無法將銀行裡的錢帶走。」

The 63-year-old multimillionaire - known to western audiences for films such as the Oscar-winning Pirates of the Caribbean and gangster classic A Better Tomorrow - joined Forbes’ list of highest paid actors in 2015.

這位63歲的富豪以榮獲奧斯卡獎的《神鬼奇航》、黑幫經典《英雄本色》等影片，為西方觀眾所熟識，在2015年躋身《富比世》最高收入演員排行榜。

Chow’s incredible humility and generosity have endeared him to fans around the world. In earlier interviews, his wife, Tan, revealed that Chow sees himself as an average man who finds joy in living a simple life.

周潤發難以置信的謙遜與慷慨，使他受到全球粉絲愛戴。他的妻子陳薈蓮在稍早的訪談中透露，周潤發認為自己是普通人，在簡樸生活中自得其樂。

新聞辭典

air：動詞，播出、播送。例句：The NBA game will be aired at 9 p.m. tomorrow.（這場美國職籃賽將在明天下午9點播出。）

gangster：名詞，匪徒、流氓。在本文意指警匪／黑幫電影（gangster film）。例句：Goodfellas is one of the best gangster films of all time.（《四海好傢伙》是史上最佳黑幫電影之一。）

endear：動詞，使受到喜愛／愛戴。例句：Her kindness endeared her to everyone.（她的仁慈使她受到大家愛戴。）

