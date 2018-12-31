《中英對照讀新聞》Government Should Fund Research on Incel Culture 政府應資助「非自願單身者文化」研究

2018-12-31

◎劉宜庭

Incels are members of an online community of primarily men that has proliferated in recent years. An abbreviation for the term “involuntary celibates,” incels believe that because of their appearance, or the bias and behavior of women, they are unable to find a partner despite wanting one.

近幾年激增的「非自願單身者」（Incels），指的是一個主要由男性組成的網路社群成員。這個詞是「非自願性獨身主義者」的縮寫，這些「非自願單身者」認為，由於他們的外表，或女性的偏見與行為，導致他們無法找到伴侶，儘管他們也想找個伴。

With an emphasis on “involuntary,” incels often feel that they are entitled to sex. Some believe the government should provide women for sex, while the more extremist members of the group have even proposed that female relatives should be forced to be their sex partners.

在強調「非自願性」的同時，「非自願單身者」經常覺得自己有權享有性生活。他們有些認為政府應該提供性服務小姐，其中一些偏激份子甚至提議，應該強迫女性親屬成為他們的性伴侶。

In contrast to other extremist groups, very little research has been done on the relationship between incels and mass violence.

相較於其他類型的偏激團體，鮮少有研究在探討「非自願單身者」與大規模暴力行為之間的關係。

"This is a potential public health problem. The main problem is that we don’t know how prevalent this problem is. It is an identity for some people and we have to think about what that might have to do with aggression." said Emily Rothman, a professor of community health sciences at Boston University.

「這是一個潛在的公共衛生問題。主要的困難在於我們不知道（非自願單身者）問題有多盛行。某些人認同這樣的身分，而我們必須去思考它與攻擊行為的關聯性。」波士頓大學公共衛生學教授艾米莉．羅斯曼表示。

新聞辭典

incel：名詞，非自願單身者、非自願禁慾者、非自願處男。例句：’Toxic’ beats out ’incel,’ ’techlash’ to become Oxford Dictionaries’ 2018 word of the year.（「有毒的」打敗「非自願單身者」、「科技抵制」，成為牛津字典的2018年度代表字。）

extremist：形容詞，偏激的、極端主義的。例句：Violent extremist groups have become very active on the internet.（暴力偏激團體在網際網路上變得非常活躍。）

aggression：名詞，攻擊、侵略。例句：US Vice-President told leaders from the ASEAN that Beijing aggression should not be tolerated.（美國副總統告訴「東南亞國協」的領袖們，不應該容忍北京的侵略。）

