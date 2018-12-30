《中英對照讀新聞》Korea-US defense cost-sharing talks ’back to square one’－美、韓對駐韓美軍經費分攤的協商「退回原點」

2018-12-30

◎茅毅

Seoul and Washington have held a series of talks since March over how much financial cost South Korea should bear for 28,500 troops of US Forces Korea amid US President Donald Trump’s call for a sharp rise in Seoul’s share.

自3月以來，在美國總統川普要求大幅增加首爾分攤駐韓美軍經費的比例下，首爾和華府已就南韓應為2.85萬駐韓美軍承擔多少財務成本，舉行一系列協商。

Earlier this month, the two sides tried to reach a final deal on the issue during the 10th round of negotiations held in Seoul and narrowed differences to a gap of about 100 billion won, but the progress fell through as the US leadership opposed the idea.

本月稍早，美韓試圖在首爾進行的第10輪協商期間，針對該議題達成一項最後協議，並把雙方對首爾分擔額度的歧見，縮小至約1000億韓元的差距。但隨著美國領導高層反對前述構想，此一進展化為泡影。

A government source said, "We are nearly back to square one." The two couldn’t even schedule the timing of the next round of meetings, as both apparently needed time for policy coordination and consultation within their own governments. The current five-year accord between the two expires at the end of this month.

一名政府消息人士說，「我們幾乎退回到原點、沒有進展」。由於美韓顯然需要時間進行兩國政府內部的政策協調與磋商，雙方甚至無法安排下一回合協商的時間。美韓之間現行的（駐韓美軍經費分攤）5年協議，將於本月底到期。

《新聞辭典》

back to square one：片語，回到原（起）點、從頭再來（做起）、重新開始。例句：If this does not work, we are back to square one.（要是這不管用，我們就要從頭再來。）

bear：動詞，本文做承擔（受）。例句：The stress must have been enormous but he bore it.（當時壓力一定非常大，但他挺住了。）

fall through：片語，本文做落空、失敗、成為泡影、無法實現。例句：We found a buyer for our car, but the sale fell through.（我們為車子找了買家，但買賣做不成。）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： http://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/