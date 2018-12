2018-12-29

◎周虹汶

Who would bring a suitcase full of olive oil to Portugal, one of the world’s biggest producers of the stuff?

誰會把滿滿一旅行箱的橄欖油帶到葡萄牙?它可是全世界最主要橄欖油生產國之一。

Police at Lisbon airport were already suspicious of one passenger before they discovered 24 bottles of extra virgin olive oil marked as Argentinian-made in his luggage.

在一名乘客的行李中發現24瓶標註阿根廷製造的特級初榨橄欖油以前,里斯本機場的警方早就對他起疑。

"We had information that the man could be a trafficker, so he was stopped for checks, but the fact that he was coming to Portugal with a bunch of olive oil definitely reinforced our suspicions, which proved to be right," a police official said.

一名警官說,「我們收到資訊,得知這名男子可能是非法販子,所以攔檢他,但他帶著一堆橄欖油來到葡萄牙一事,絕對加深我們的懷疑,事實證明就是如此。」

The oil was found to be mixed with cocaine.

這些油被查出摻有古柯鹼。

"We’ve had seizures of drugs hidden in bananas, pineapples, but this is unusual because it begs the question why," the official told Reuters.

這名官員告訴路透:「我們查獲過藏在香蕉、鳳梨裡頭的毒品,但這次非比尋常,因它惹人提問原因。」

The amount of the drug suspended in the oil would be enough for 33,000 individual doses, he said. The man was arrested. (Reuters)

他說,這些漂浮在油裡的毒品量,可能足以供應3萬3000個劑量。這名男子已被逮捕。(路透)

《新聞辭典》

foil:名詞,指金屬薄片、陪襯物;動詞,指貼箔、襯托、使受挫。例句:A cold beer is the perfect foil for fried chicken.(冰啤酒和炸雞是絕配。)

suspicious:形容詞,指可疑的、不信任的。例句:He has a suspicious nature.(他生性多疑。)

beg the question:片語,指避重就輕、迴避正題、說法或情況令人想提問。例句:This is a great idea, but it does beg the question of how we can afford it.(這個主意很棒,問題是我們該如何負擔。)

